IDLES share Michel Gondry-directed “Model Village” video

IDLES' new album Ultra Mono is out September 25 and they've just shared new single "Model Village." With it comes a music video which was directed by one of the visionaries of the form, Michel Gondry, whose credits include The White Stripes' "Fell in Love with a Girl," Bjork's "Bachelorette," The Foo Fighters' "Everlong," Daft Punk's "Around the World," The Chemical Brothers' "Let Forever Be," and Kylie Minogue's "Come Into My World."

For the video, Gondry worked with his brother, Olivier. “[We] were excited to work on this because we use completely opposite techniques," says Michel. "I work with a primitive system of cutting paper and moving it under the lens frame by frame. Olivier then transforms it by morphing, warping and CGI. Basically, in the first part we try to illustrate the lyrics as close as possible, to create the world, and then in the second half...they go to the moon.”

In an interview for the project, IDLES' Joe Talbot says this is a dream collaborations."Gondry's challenging himself in different ways with every project. He's saying, 'How do I use my imagination and pragmatics and engineering to make it happen with using computers?' And I just think it is a really beautiful thing that he's managed to create. It's like a Gondry universe."

As he continued, "[Michel’s work] is handmade and it's human and that's something that our society pushes against: you need to be perfect, you need to look perfect and everything needs to be seamless and strong. But actually vulnerability and naivety is a strength. To be vulnerable and to be naive is to have empathy. And so, to empathize with your adversaries and allow yourself to be naked on film or on record is a really strong thing to do. It liberates you and it also liberates your audience. And that's something that I hope that [IDLES] can do, that Gondry's been doing for fucking years.”

Gondry said Talbot's enthusiasm was mutual. "You can feel the excitement of the artist working with us and that's stimulating, and we feel that our work will make the person happy. I mean, I'm a bit like that. That's why I work with Björk so often because she gives me 100% trust. And the more trust you have, the more pressure when you produce it."

The "Model Village" video explores the intricacies of life in a small village fit with a pub, a cemetery, a couple of houses, and a rocket, and discusses the small-mindedness and chaos that can often be birthed in these settings. As Michel mentioned, the video follows the songs lyrics pretty closely. Watch the video, as well as a Zoom call between IDLES' Talbot and both Gondry's below.

In other news, Talbot recently detailed 10 songs that changed his life for Kerrang!, including tracks from the likes of Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, and a few IDLES tracks for good measure.