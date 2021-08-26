IDLES turn Metallica’s “The God That Failed” into a noisy punk song, Rina Sawayama does “Enter Sandman”

The latest drop from the Metallica Black Album tribute The Metallica Blacklist is here, and it comes from IDLES, who have taken on "The God That Failed." They totally reinvent the song, turning it into what basically sounds like an IDLES original. The slow-paced headbanging riff and James' howled vocals are replaced by IDLES' propulsive punk and Joe Talbot's trademark shout, and Kirk's shredding solo gets replaced by intentionally sloppy guitar noise. It's cool to hear them really making it their own, as you can check out for yourself below.

Also out today: Rina Sawayama has put an industrial-pop spin on "Enter Sandman," and that's also streaming below.

Along with The Metallica Blacklist, Metallica are also putting out a big Black Album box set (which you can pre-order in our store), and they've also released a rough mix of "The God That Failed" from that box set today. Stream that below too.

Previously released covers from The Metallica Blacklist include Chris Stapleton, Weezer, J Balvin, OFF!, Jason Isbell, St. Vincent, and more.