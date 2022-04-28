Iggy Pop and Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe appear on new ONI song (listen)

Canadian progressive metalcore band ONI have just announced a new album, Loathing Light, and its new single "Secrets" features two very huge guests: Iggy Pop and Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe. Speaking about working with Iggy, frontman Jake Oni said:

Iggy’s vocals are so iconic and instantly recognizable, his style is what we were after. But we figured, let’s see if we can get the man himself to check it out? He came down, we had some food and just chilled. And then he did his thing all over the song. He asked me for ideas about how to approach it, which was just crazy and cool. It all worked so well and came out sick.

Randy Blythe adds:

It was awesome to work with Jake again, and of course the usual suspects, my compatriots Mark Morton and Josh Wilbur - always a good time. But to be on a track and film a video with one of my biggest influences as frontman, the OG godfather of punk and living legend Iggy Pop? Completely priceless.

Iggy and Randy also star in the song's video (directed by Jeremy Danger & Travis Shinn), and you can check that out below.

The album was co-produced by Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton and longtime LOG producer Josh Wilbur, and it also features recent singles "The Lie" and "War Ender" (ft. City Morgue). "I worked with [Mark] before with a full band, but this time, it was just he and I, writing a entire album together, which was killer," Jake said. It comes out June 17 via Ironshore Records (pre-order).

Tracklist

1. The Lie

2. Against My Sins

3. Secrets feat. Randy Blythe & Iggy Pop

4. Awaken

5. War Ender feat. City Morgue

6. Heart To Stone

7. Battery Tomb

8. Sequence Static

9. Gasoline

10. Golden