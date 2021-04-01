Iggy Pop cast in new film ‘Blue Iguana’ with Bob Saget

Iggy Pop has joined the cast of upcoming film Blue Iguana that is currently filming in the Cayman Islands. Deadline reports that Iggy's role in the dark comedy is a supporting role as Edward, "the wealthy patriarch whose death kicks off a chain of unfortunate events for son Daniel whose plan to reconnect with his siblings hits a snag when he discovers they all want to kill him for his inheritance." It's pretty on-the-nose casting, as Iggy (real name James Newell Osterberg Jr) got his nickname from his high school band The Iguanas.

Blue Iguana also stars Full House's Bob Saget, Joel David Moore (Avatar), Jason Jones (The Flight Attendant), Carly Chaikin (Mr. Robot) and Mary Lynn Rajskub (Mr Show / 24), and is directed by Canadian filmmaker James Newell Osterberg Jr. (James vs. His Future Self) with a script by Matthew Dressel (The Pilot is Dead).

Iggy is no stranger to cinema, having appeared in dozens of movies over the last 40 years including Jim Jarmusch's Dead Man, Coffee & Cigarettes, and The Dead Don't Die, John Waters' Cry Baby, and Nickelodeon-produced kids film Snow Day. He's also playing the title role in upcoming serial killer thriller The Sandman.

There have already been a few other films with similar names - 2018's Blue Iguana (starring Sam Rockwell and Ben Schwartz), 1988's The Blue Iguana (starring Dylan McDermott, Jessica Harper, and James Russo), and 2000 strip club drama Dancing at the Blue Iguana (starring Daryl Hannah, Elias Koteas, and Sandrah Oh) -- so don't be surprised if this one undergoes a title change before release.