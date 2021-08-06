Iggy Pop collaborates with Italian rock band Måneskin on new single (listen)

Iggy Pop has collaborated with TikTok-boosted Italian formaggio rock sensations Måneskin, recording new vocals for the band's current single "I Wanna Be Your Slave." Says Iggy, “Måneskin gave me a big hot buzz.” You can listen below.

“It was such an honor that Iggy loved our music and wanted to work with us," Måneskin said in a press release. "It was touching seeing him sing ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ live in front of us, it was very powerful to see such a big artist being so open and friendly. We all grew up listening to his music and he inspired us to start up a band, it’s still unbelievable for us that we had the chance to get to know him and make music together.”

Måneskin's original version of "I Wanna Be Your Slave" is off their album Teatro d’Ira Vol.1. You can watch the video for that below.