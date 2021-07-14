Iggy Pop, Courtney Barnett, Michael Stipe, Kurt Vile & more contribute to Velvet Underground & Nico tribute

There's a new tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico on the way this fall that features an insanely stacked lineup of artists covering the classic 1967 album, including Courtney Barnett, Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney, Michael Stipe, Kurt Vile & The Violators, St Vincent & Thomas Bartlett, Sharon Van Etten with Angel Olsen, Thurston Moore & Bobby Gillespie, Andrew Bird & Lucius, Fontaines DC, The National's Matt Berninger, and King Princess. It's was executive produced by the late Hal Willner and was the last project he worked on before his death.

You can listen to Kurt Vile & The Violators version of "Run Run Run" now. “I literally covered 'Run Run Run' when I was a kid," says Kurt. "In my late teens with my band at the time. So it was pretty cosmic, let’s say. There is a direct connection to certain indie bands and beyond w/ the Velvets. That’s why the Velvets are a classic. You know it can have doo-wop in there and things like that, but it can also have this jagged noisy thing, and it immediately let me feel like I could do anything. The possibilities are endless. You’re completely free. Unapologetic and effortless." Check that out below.

I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico will be out September 24 via Verve (preorder). Check out the tracklist below.

The Velvet Underground & Nico made our list of The 50 Best Psychedelic Rock Albums of the Summer of Love.

I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico: tracklist

01 Sunday Morning – Michael Stipe

02 I’m Waiting For The Man – Matt Berninger

03 Femme Fatale – Sharon Van Etten (w/ Angel Olsen on backing vocals)

04 Venus In Furs – Andrew Bird & Lucius

05 Run Run Run – Kurt Vile & the Violators

06 All Tomorrow’s Parties – St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett

07 Heroin– Thurston Moore feat. Bobby Gillespie

08 There She Goes Again – King Princess

09 I’ll Be Your Mirror – Courtney Barnett

10 The Black Angel’s Death Song – Fontaines D.C.

11 European Son – Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney