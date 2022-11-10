Iggy Pop details new LP ‘Every Loser’ ft. Taylor Hawkins, Travis Barker, Dave Navarro & more

Iggy Pop has announced his new album, Every Loser, produced by Andrew Watt and due January 6 via Watt's Atlantic imprint Gold Tooth Records. It features backing from Watt, as well as the late Taylor Hawkins, Travis Barker, Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam), Duff Mckagan (Guns N' Roses), Jane's Addiction members Dave Navarro and Eric Avery, former Jane's member Chris Chaney, and former RHCP member/Pearl Jam touring member Josh Klinghoffer. The album features 11 songs, including his recent single "Frenzy" (full tracklist TBA). That's the artwork above. Check out "Frenzy" below.