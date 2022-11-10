Iggy Pop details new LP &#8216;Every Loser&#8217; ft. Taylor Hawkins, Travis Barker, Dave Navarro &#038; more

Iggy Pop details new LP ‘Every Loser’ ft. Taylor Hawkins, Travis Barker, Dave Navarro & more

Iggy Pop has announced his new album, Every Loser, produced by Andrew Watt and due January 6 via Watt's Atlantic imprint Gold Tooth Records. It features backing from Watt, as well as the late Taylor Hawkins, Travis Barker, Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam), Duff Mckagan (Guns N' Roses), Jane's Addiction members Dave Navarro and Eric Avery, former Jane's member Chris Chaney, and former RHCP member/Pearl Jam touring member Josh Klinghoffer. The album features 11 songs, including his recent single "Frenzy" (full tracklist TBA). That's the artwork above. Check out "Frenzy" below.

Filed Under: Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Chris Chaney, Eric Avery, Iggy Pop, Janes Addiction, Josh Klinghoffer, Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stone Gossard, Taylor Hawkins, Travis Barker
Categories: Heavy Metal News, Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan