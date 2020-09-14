Iggy Pop donates his song “Free” to help end cruel experimentation on monkeys

Iggy Pop has lent his song "Free" to PETA to be used in the animal rights organization's new video that raises awareness on monkey experimentation. "Anyone can see the pain and terror in these monkeys' eyes. No one should have to suffer like this," says Iggy Pop. The atmospheric track is from his 2019 album, and has Pop solemnly saying "I want to be free" atop ambient trumpet, eerily underscore the disturbing footage in the video.

"As soon as PETA heard Iggy Pop's song 'Free,' we knew it was perfect for highlighting the suffering of monkeys held captive and tormented in laboratories," PETA spokesperson Moira Colley told Billboard. "Luckily, Iggy is as kind as he is charismatic, and he immediately agreed to let us use it after seeing our disturbing footage of traumatized monkeys."

You can watch the video, and learn more about it, below.

Iggy Pop is a longtime animal rights activist.