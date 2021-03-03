Iggy Pop & Dr. Lonnie Smith cover Donovan’s “Sunshine Superman” (listen)

Iggy Pop and jazz legend Dr. Lonnie Smith have teamed up for a cover of Donovan's 1966 psychedelic pop classic "Sunshine Superman," Pitchfork reports. The song will appear on Lonnie's new Don Was-produced album Breathe, due March 26 via Blue Note. Iggy and Lonnie really make the cover their own, with Iggy employing the dusty baritone he developed in recent years over Lonnie's kinetic organ, but they stay just faithful enough to the original that you always know what song it is. Listen below.

Last week, Iggy released a performance video of his reading of Dylan Thomas' classic poem “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night.”