Iggy Pop drops off Desert Daze 2022, Beach House added ++ set times

photo by Wei Shi

Desert Daze returns for its 2022 edition next weekend, on September 30-October 3 in Lake Perris, CA, and there have been a few last minute lineup changes. Iggy Pop has been forced to cancel his headlining set on Sunday (which was to have been his only North American date this year) because of his band's visa issues. "I am disappointed to announce the cancellation of my appearance at the Desert Daze Festival," a statement from him reads. "Due to a confluence of world events, we have had unprecedented visa issues for my French band way beyond our control, and the band can't enter the United States in time for the date. I am frustrated to let my US fans down. I’ve left no stone unturned to be there with you on October 2nd, but now I can only plan to play this wonderful festival again in the future."

Boy Pablo and Los Retros are also off the bill, due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Beach House have been added as Sunday headliner, and the set times for the weekend have been announced, which you can see below. Thursday features Shannon Lay, Meatbodies, Quitapenas and more; Friday has King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Chicano Batman, Sky Ferreira, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Mild High Club, Men I Trust, Snapped Ankles, Perfume Genius, Duster, Nosaj Thing (DJ set), clipping., Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul and more; Saturday features Tame Impala (performing Lonerism in full for its 10th anniversary), Kikagaku Moyo, Viagra Boys, Nilufer Yanya, Lady Wrap, Reggie Watts, Shannon & The Clams, Black Country New Road, Sloppy Jane, Show Me The Body, The Armed, Nation of Language, Surfbort, and more; and Sunday has Beach House, The Marías, BadBadNotGood, JPEGMAFIA, Pond, Fuzz, Daniel Rossen, Buck Meek, Aldous Harding, Sleaford Mods, Working Men's Club, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

