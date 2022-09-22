Iggy Pop drops off Desert Daze 2022, Beach House added ++ set times
Boy Pablo and Los Retros are also off the bill, due to "unforeseen circumstances."
Beach House have been added as Sunday headliner, and the set times for the weekend have been announced, which you can see below. Thursday features Shannon Lay, Meatbodies, Quitapenas and more; Friday has King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Chicano Batman, Sky Ferreira, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Mild High Club, Men I Trust, Snapped Ankles, Perfume Genius, Duster, Nosaj Thing (DJ set), clipping., Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul and more; Saturday features Tame Impala (performing Lonerism in full for its 10th anniversary), Kikagaku Moyo, Viagra Boys, Nilufer Yanya, Lady Wrap, Reggie Watts, Shannon & The Clams, Black Country New Road, Sloppy Jane, Show Me The Body, The Armed, Nation of Language, Surfbort, and more; and Sunday has Beach House, The Marías, BadBadNotGood, JPEGMAFIA, Pond, Fuzz, Daniel Rossen, Buck Meek, Aldous Harding, Sleaford Mods, Working Men's Club, and more. Tickets are on sale now.