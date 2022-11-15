Iggy Pop, Fever Ray, The Roots & more playing new Chicago venue The Salt Shed

Following the opening of the outdoor portion this summer, 16" on Center, the hospitality collective behind Chicago venues The Empty Bottle, Thalia Hall, Evanston SPACE, Beauty Bar, and The Promontory, have announced a new performance space, The Salt Shed, located inside Chicago's Morton Salt Building. It will feature an L-Acoustics sound system designed specifically for the space and multi-level grandstand seating, and there are plans for retail, food, beverages, indoor markets, and other creative events to eventually be hosted there as well as live music.

They've announced the initial lineup, with shows starting in February and including Iggy Pop, The Roots, Bikini Kill, The Flaming Lips, Fever Ray, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (part of their US residency tour), The Hold Steady and The Mountain Goats (with Dillinger Four), Viagra Boys, Third Eye Blind, Placebo, Nil Frahm, Tyler Childers, First Aid Kit, and more. See the full schedule so far below.

Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM CST.

THE SALT SHED 2023 SCHEDULE

Fri. Feb. 17, 2023 - Tove Lo w/ Slayyyter

Sat. Feb. 18, 2023 - Big Gigantic

Fri. Feb 24, 2023 - Viagra Boys

Sat. Mar. 4, 2023 - Elle King w/ The Red Clay Strays

Fri. Mar. 10, 2023 - Iggy Pop

Sat. Mar. 18, 2023 - The Roots

Sat. Apr. 1, 2023 - Third Eye Blind

Fri. Apr. 21, 2023 - Placebo w/ Deap Vally

Sat. Apr. 22, 2023- Bikini Kill

Sun. Apr. 23, 2023 - Nils Frahm

Fri. Mar. 3, 2023 - Gordo

Fri. May 5, 2023 - The Flaming Lips

Sun. May 7, 2023 - Fever Ray

Thu. May 11, 2023 - The Wood Brothers w/ Shovels & Rope

Wed. May 24, 2023 - Hippo Campus w/ Gus Dapperton

Thu. Jun. 8, 2023 - Tyler Childers w/ Marcus King & Miles Miller

Sun. Jun. 11, 2023 - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Mon. Jun. 12, 2023 - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Tue. Jun. 13, 2023 - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Sat. Jul. 1, 2023 - The Hold Steady / The Mountain Goats w/ Dillinger Four

Sat. Jul. 22, 2023 - First Aid Kit w/ The Weather Station

Fri. Oct. 6, 2023 - Boy Pablo