Iggy Pop, Fever Ray, The Roots & more playing new Chicago venue The Salt Shed
Following the opening of the outdoor portion this summer, 16" on Center, the hospitality collective behind Chicago venues The Empty Bottle, Thalia Hall, Evanston SPACE, Beauty Bar, and The Promontory, have announced a new performance space, The Salt Shed, located inside Chicago's Morton Salt Building. It will feature an L-Acoustics sound system designed specifically for the space and multi-level grandstand seating, and there are plans for retail, food, beverages, indoor markets, and other creative events to eventually be hosted there as well as live music.
They've announced the initial lineup, with shows starting in February and including Iggy Pop, The Roots, Bikini Kill, The Flaming Lips, Fever Ray, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (part of their US residency tour), The Hold Steady and The Mountain Goats (with Dillinger Four), Viagra Boys, Third Eye Blind, Placebo, Nil Frahm, Tyler Childers, First Aid Kit, and more. See the full schedule so far below.
Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM CST.
THE SALT SHED 2023 SCHEDULE
Fri. Feb. 17, 2023 - Tove Lo w/ Slayyyter
Sat. Feb. 18, 2023 - Big Gigantic
Fri. Feb 24, 2023 - Viagra Boys
Sat. Mar. 4, 2023 - Elle King w/ The Red Clay Strays
Fri. Mar. 10, 2023 - Iggy Pop
Sat. Mar. 18, 2023 - The Roots
Sat. Apr. 1, 2023 - Third Eye Blind
Fri. Apr. 21, 2023 - Placebo w/ Deap Vally
Sat. Apr. 22, 2023- Bikini Kill
Sun. Apr. 23, 2023 - Nils Frahm
Fri. Mar. 3, 2023 - Gordo
Fri. May 5, 2023 - The Flaming Lips
Sun. May 7, 2023 - Fever Ray
Thu. May 11, 2023 - The Wood Brothers w/ Shovels & Rope
Wed. May 24, 2023 - Hippo Campus w/ Gus Dapperton
Thu. Jun. 8, 2023 - Tyler Childers w/ Marcus King & Miles Miller
Sun. Jun. 11, 2023 - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Mon. Jun. 12, 2023 - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Tue. Jun. 13, 2023 - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Sat. Jul. 1, 2023 - The Hold Steady / The Mountain Goats w/ Dillinger Four
Sat. Jul. 22, 2023 - First Aid Kit w/ The Weather Station
Fri. Oct. 6, 2023 - Boy Pablo