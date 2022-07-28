Iggy Pop, Peter Gabriel, more feature on new Leonard Cohen tribute LP (hear James Taylor cover “Coming Back to You”)

A new compilation paying tribute to Leonard Cohen is on the way, put together by Blue Note Records. Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen will feature covers by Iggy Pop, Peter Gabriel, Mavis Staples, Norah Jones, Sara McLachlan, James Taylor, David Gray, Nathaniel Rateliff, and more, with a backing band including Bill Frisell, Immanuel Wilkins, Kevin Hayes, and others. The album was produced by Larry Klein, and it's due out October 14 via Blue Note.

The label has shared James Taylor's rendition of "Coming Back to You" from Cohen's 1984 album Various Positions. The jazzy and heartfelt version features the album band plus Scott Colley on bass, Gregory Leisz on pedal steel, and Larry Goldings on organ. It was recorded at the Barn in Washington, MA. Listen below. Of joining the compilation, James says:

When Larry Klein invited me to participate in a Leonard Cohen tribute album, I accepted immediately. Both because Larry is a great producer of excellent recordings and a good friend, and because, like almost everyone in my generation, I venerate Leonard Cohen. As soon as I began seeking out my own musical preferences, Cohen’s songs were among my few favorites and had a major influence on my own progression as a songwriter.

Larry Klein was inspired to produce the album to honor his decades-long friendship with Cohen. “He was possibly the wisest and funniest friend that I had, and someone that I enjoyed, immensely, in every way," he said in a statement. "After he passed away, I found myself frequently covering his songs with other artists that I was working with. One reason, of course, is that the songs are so good—in a certain way, Leonard is the best pop songwriter ever—but the other reason was that it helped keep him in the air around me.”

HERE IT IS: A TRIBUTE TO LEONARD COHEN TRACKLIST

1. Steer Your Way – Norah Jones

2. Here It Is – Peter Gabriel

3. Suzanne – Gregory Porter

4. Hallelujah – Sarah McLachlan

5. Avalanche – Immanuel Wilkins

6. Hey, That’s No Way To Say Goodbye – Luciana Souza

7. Coming Back To You – James Taylor

8. You Want It Darker – Iggy Pop

9. If It Be Your Will – Mavis Staples

10. Seems So Long Ago, Nancy – David Gray

11. Famous Blue Raincoat – Nathaniel Rateliff

12. Bird On The Wire – Bill Frisell