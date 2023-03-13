Iggy Pop played new Chicago venue The Salt Shed (pics, setlist, video)

Iggy Pop played his first US show of 2023 at Chicago's cavernous, brand-new $50 million dollar venue, The Salt Shed, on Friday night. While he released new album Every Loser in January, most of his set was dedicated to solo and Stooges classics, backed by his horn-powered band. At 75, Iggy is still a spry -- and shirtless -- dynamo. From The Chicago Tribune:

Feeding off the aggressiveness of the music and restlessness of the messages, he turned words into scowls, threats and rebukes. He yelled, whooped, howled, snarled and barked. Pop no longer detonates with the primal intensity he mustered well into his early 60s. Yet he can still shake some action — and isn’t shy about baring skin. With his sinewy, scarred body resembling a well-worn piece of leather, Pop treated it not like a temple but as an instrument in service to bruised sounds. He swayed to the syncopated grooves of “The Passenger,” shimmied during a stripped-down rendition of “Lust for Life,” nestled close to fans for the dissonant “Death Trip” and swatted invisible enemies while shouting commands to his band on a confrontational “Gimme Danger.” He flipped microphones and fell to the floor, twisted his back into an S-curve, beat on his chest, swiveled suggestively, threw punches in every direction.

You can check out photos by James Richards IV, along with setlist and fan-shot video from Iggy's Salt Shed show, below.

In April, Iggy will debut his new backing band, The Losers, which features Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Andrew Watt (who produced Iggy's new album), with a short West Coast run. His 2023 schedule also includes Pasadena's Cruel World Festival, and more. Head below for all upcoming dates.

SETLIST: Iggy Pop @ The Salt Shed 3/10/2023

Five Foot One

T.V. Eye

Frenzy

Raw Power

Strung Out Johnny

The Passenger

Lust for Life

Death Trip

The Endless Sea

Loose

Mass Production

Gimme Danger

Modern Day Rip Off

I Wanna Be Your Dog

Encore:

I'm Sick of You

Search and Destroy

IGGY POP - 2023 TOUR DATES

APR20 - REGENT THEATER - LOS ANGELES (LA), CA, US

APR22 - THE MASONIC - SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US

APR24 - ORPHEUM THEATRE - LOS ANGELES (LA), CA, US

APR27 - HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM - HOLLYWOOD, CA, US

APR29 - PEARL CONCERT THEATER, PALMS CASINO RESORT - LAS VEGAS, NV, US

MAY20 - CRUEL WORLD 2023 - BROOKSIDE GOLF COURSE - PASADENA, CA, US

JUN10 - SYD FOR SOLEN 2023 - COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

JUN15 - TORSDAGPASS BERGENFEST 2023 - BERGENHUS FESTNING - BERGEN, NORWAY

JUN17 - AZKENA ROCK FESTIVAL 2023 - AZKENA - VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN

JUN21 - PGE NARODOWY - WARSAW, POLAND - WITH RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS AND THE MARS VOLTA

JUN26 - MAIMARKT GELÄNDE - MANNHEIM, GERMANY - WITH RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS AND THE MARS VOLTA

JUN29 - ROCK WERCHTER 2023 - FESTIVALPARK WERCHTER - ROTSELAAR, BELGIUM

JUL01 - CRYSTAL PALACE PARK - LONDON, UK - WITH BLONDIE AND GENERATION SEX

JUL08 - MUSILAC 2023 - ESPLANADE DU LAC - AIX LES BAINS, FRANCE

JUL11 - GROUPAMA STADIUM - LYON, FRANCE - WITH RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS AND KING PRINCESS

JUL14 - ERNST HAPPEL STADION - VIENNA, AUSTRIA - WITH RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS AND KING PRINCESS

JUL19- JUL23 - ELECTRIC CASTLE FESTIVAL 2023 - ELECTRIC CASTLE - BONȚIDA, ROMANIA

AUG02 - STARLITE CATALANA OCCIDENTE - MARBELLA, SPAIN

AUG04 - CURRAGHMORE HOUSE & GARDENS - PORTLAW, IRELAND - WITH JAMIE XX, CARIBOU, LOYLE CARNER AND MORE

AUG04- AUG06 - ALL TOGETHER NOW 2023 - CURRAGHMORE HOUSE & GARDENS - PORTLAW, IRELAND