Iggy Pop releases cover of Leonard Cohen’s “You Want It Darker” for tribute LP (listen)
Iggy Pop has released his cover from the upcoming Leonard Cohen tribute album Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen. He tackled "You Want It Darker," the grizzled title track from the excellent final album that Leonard released during his lifetime. It's a song that's perfect for Iggy's current style, and it should come as no surprise that he sounds great doing it. Listen below.
The album arrives next week (10/14) via Blue Note.