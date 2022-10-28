Iggy Pop returns to punk on new single “Frenzy”

Iggy Pop's always very busy, but it's been a while since he released a punk song, the genre he helped birth. That changes today with "Frenzy." He made it with producer Andrew Watt (Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Ozzy Osbourne, etc), and it features Watt on guitar/backing vocals, Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan on bass, and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith on drums, the same lineup that worked on the last two Ozzy Osbourne albums. It's also Iggy's first single for Watt's Atlantic Records imprint Gold Tooth Records, and the first single off Iggy's upcoming album for that label, which will be the followup to his jazz-inspired 2019 album Free.

Iggy says, "I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way. The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a great day." Check out the song below.