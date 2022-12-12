Iggy Pop shares “Strung Out Johnny” from new LP, announces 2023 dates with new band The Losers

Iggy Pop's new album Every Loser is out January 6, and he's just shared a second track from it. "Strung Out Johnny" has a sleek electro-rock sheen that's a little reminiscent of Bowie's "Cat People (Putting Out Fire)." Listen to that below.

Meanwhile, Iggy has announced the first few dates of his "Every Loser" tour, featuring his new band The Losers, who are made up of Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Andrew Watt, all of whom play on the album (which Watt produced). So far just West Coast shows announced, happening in April in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10 AM local time.

Before that, Iggy is playing Chicago's new venue, The Salt Shed, in March (it's unclear who his backing band will be) and he's also got European dates with the Chili Peppers in the summer. All dates are listed below.

Iggy Pop - 2023 Tour Dates

FEB 02 - DESTINATION CHAOS 2023 - SENATOR PUERTO PLATA RESORT SPA - PUERTO PLATA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

MAR 10 - THE SALT SHED - CHICAGO, IL, US

APR 20 - THE REGENT - LOS ANGELES

APR 22 - MASONIC THEATER - SAN FRANCISCO

APR 27 - HOLLYWOOD PALADIUM - LOS ANGELES

APR 29 - THE PEARL - LAS VEGAS

JUN 15- JUN17 - AZKENA ROCK FESTIVAL 2023 - AZKENA - VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN

JUN 21 - PGE NARODOWY - WARSAW, POLAND - WITH RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

JUL 01 - CRYSTAL PALACE PARK - LONDON, UK - WITH BLONDIE AND GENERATION SEX

JUL 08 - MUSILAC 2023 - AIX LES BAINS, FRANCE

JUL 11 - GROUPAMA STADIUM - LYON, FRANCE - WITH RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS AND KING PRINCESS

JUL 14 - ERNST HAPPEL STADION - VIENNA, AUSTRIA - WITH RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS AND KING PRINCESS

JUL 19- JUL23 - ELECTRIC CASTLE FESTIVAL 2023 - ELECTRIC CASTLE - CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA

AU G04 - CURRAGHMORE HOUSE & GARDENS - PORTLAW, IRELAND - WITH JAMIE XX, CARIBOU, LOYLE CARNER AND MORE