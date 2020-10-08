Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Bruce Springsteen, Dave Grohl & more appearing on Rock Hall special

As mentioned, the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has been cancelled, with an induction celebration special airing on HBO on November 7 at 8 PM ET instead. Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex, Whitney Houston and The Doobie Brothers are this year's inductees, and now additional artists have been announced for the broadcast. Bruce Springsteen, Dave Grohl, Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Ringo Starr, Billy Idol, Diddy, Miley Cyrus, Don Henley, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, Gwen Stefani, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Heart's Nancy Wilson, Adam Levine, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, Charlize Theron and more unannounced guests are set to appear and "speak further on how the 2020 Inductees have impacted their personal and professional careers," with Dave Grohl kicking off the show.

For 2021, the Induction Ceremony is currently set to return to Cleveland, OH in the fall; stay tuned for more details on them.

Meanwhile, hundreds of videos from previous Induction Ceremonies are available to watch now, including Talking Heads, Little Richard, Prince, Patti Smith, REM, The Stooges, Lou Reed, Tom Petty, The Cure, Roxy Music, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young, Led Zeppelin, and many more. Watch them HERE.