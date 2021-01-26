Iggy Pop, The Flaming Lips & more added to virtual 2021 Tibet House benefit

This year's virtual edition of the annual Tibet House Benefit (February 17, 8 PM EST) is a part live, part pre-recorded concert event, and they've just added a few more big names to the all-star lineup. Iggy Pop (who has played a few Tibet House benefits) and The Flaming Lips (who last appeared back in 2015) are the biggest additions, and also new are Jesse Paris Smith, (whose mom, Patti Smith was already announced for this), Marc Anthony Thompson (of Chocolate Genius Inc.), actress Tessa Thompson, and Saori Tsukada.

As mentioned, Philip Glass returns as artistic director and the previously announced artists include Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers (who participated for the first time last year), Brittany Howard, Valerie June, Angélique Kidjo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal, and Rubin Kodheli. The livestream will also features a special message from His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

You can purchase tickets to tune in virtually here. and the new poster is below.

The Flaming Lips just played their first space bubble shows in Oklahoma City.