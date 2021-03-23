Iggy Pop’s 2019 Sydney Opera House show streaming on his birthday
Iggy Pop kicked off his 2019 tour in Australia with two shows at the Sydney Opera House, playing sets filled with classics like "Gimme Danger," "Lust for Life," "Repo Man," "TV Eye," "Nightclubbing," "The Passenger," "Lust for Life," and more. Now you can watch the second night on April 21, which also happens to be Iggy's 74th birthday.
The performance will be available to stream at a variety of different times for fans around the world, including 8 PM EDT and 8 PM PDT. Tickets are on sale and you can check out the setlist from the show below.
Meanwhile, Iggy's been staying in the public eye lately, with a cover of Donovan's "Sunshine Superman" with Dr Lonnie Smith, a spoken word performance of Dylan Thomas' "Don't Go Gently Into That Good Night" and COVID-themed single "Dirty Little Virus."
SETLIST: IGGY POP @ SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE 4/17/2019
I Wanna Be Your Dog
Gimme Danger
The Passenger
Lust For Life
Skull Ring
Im Sick Of You
Some Weird Sin
Repo Man
Search And Destroy
T.V. Eye
Mass Production
The Jean Genie (David Bowie cover)
1969
No Fun
Down on the Street
Real Cool Time
Nightclubbing
Sixteen
Five Foot One
Real Wild Child (Wild One) (Johnny OKeefe cover)
Red Right Hand (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds cover)