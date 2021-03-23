Iggy Pop’s 2019 Sydney Opera House show streaming on his birthday

Iggy Pop kicked off his 2019 tour in Australia with two shows at the Sydney Opera House, playing sets filled with classics like "Gimme Danger," "Lust for Life," "Repo Man," "TV Eye," "Nightclubbing," "The Passenger," "Lust for Life," and more. Now you can watch the second night on April 21, which also happens to be Iggy's 74th birthday.

The performance will be available to stream at a variety of different times for fans around the world, including 8 PM EDT and 8 PM PDT. Tickets are on sale and you can check out the setlist from the show below.

Meanwhile, Iggy's been staying in the public eye lately, with a cover of Donovan's "Sunshine Superman" with Dr Lonnie Smith, a spoken word performance of Dylan Thomas' "Don't Go Gently Into That Good Night" and COVID-themed single "Dirty Little Virus."

SETLIST: IGGY POP @ SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE 4/17/2019

I Wanna Be Your Dog

Gimme Danger

The Passenger

Lust For Life

Skull Ring

Im Sick Of You

Some Weird Sin

Repo Man

Search And Destroy

T.V. Eye

Mass Production

The Jean Genie (David Bowie cover)

1969

No Fun

Down on the Street

Real Cool Time

Nightclubbing

Sixteen

Five Foot One

Real Wild Child (Wild One) (Johnny OKeefe cover)

Red Right Hand (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds cover)