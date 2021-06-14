IGORRR touring with Melt-Banana and VOWWS in 2022

French electronic/metal/etc act IGORRR have announced a 2022 tour with Japanese noise rock greats Melt-Banana and gothy duo VOWWS. Dates begin February 17 in San Diego and hit Albuquerque, Austin, Houston, Tampa, Atlanta, Baltimore, NYC, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens March 2 at Gramercy Theatre and the L.A. show, which caps the tour, happens March 15 at The Regent. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 AM local with various presale starting beforehand.

IGORRR, who toured with Ministry and fellow French band Carpenter Brut a few years ago, released Spirituality and Distortion last year, which Pallbearer’s Brett Campbell named as one of his 2022 favorites, writing: "Combining breakcore, death metal, glitch, opera, and middle eastern instruments, Spirituality and Distortion manages to be coherent despite its disparate influences. At the very least, it makes for a fascinating and unpredictable listen. It can be funny, bizarre, epic, and heavy as fuck, often all within the same song. If the blue alien woman from the Fifth Element started a death metal band with Venetian Snares, it might sound something like this." You can stream that below.

This will be Melt-Banana's first North American tour in a while. VOWWS toured with Cold Cave and ADULT. in 2019.

IGORRR / MELT-BANANA / VOWWS - 2022 TOUR DATES

Feb 17, 2022 San Diego — Brick by Brick

Feb 18, 2022 Mesa — Nile

Feb 19, 2022 Albuquerque — Sunshine Theater

Feb 21, 2022 Austin — Come and Take It Live !

Feb 22, 2022 Dallas — Trees

Feb 23, 2022 Houston — Wharehouse Live Studio

Feb 25, 2022 Tampa — The Orfeum

Feb 26, 2022 Atlanta — Hell at The Masquerade

Feb 27, 2022 Carrboro — Cat's Cradle

Feb 28, 2022 Baltimore — Baltimore Soundstage

Mar 2, 2022 New York — Gramercy Theatre

Mar 3, 2022 Boston — Brighton Music Hall

Mar 4, 2022 Montreal — Club Soda

Mar 5, 2022 Toronto — Lee's Palace

Mar 6, 2022 West Chicago — WC Social Club

Mar 8, 2022 Denver — Gothic Theatre

Mar 10, 2022 Seattle — Crocodile Showroom

Mar 11, 2022 Vancouver — Rickshaw Theatre

Mar 12, 2022 Portland — Bossanova Ballroom

Mar 14, 2022 San Francisco — Great American Music Hall

Mar 15, 2022 Los Angeles — The Regent Theater