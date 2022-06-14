III Points 2022 Lineup: LCD Soundsystem, Rosalía, Freddie Gibbs, James Blake, more

Miami, FL festival III Points has announced its 2022 edition, happening October 21 and 22 at Mana Wynwood. LCD Soundsystem headlines Friday, Rosalía Saturday, and the lineup also includes Porter Robinson, James Blake, Chris Lake, Madeon, Nina Kraviz, Freddie Gibbs, Kenny Beats, Tycho, The Marías, Homeshake, Shygirl, Andy Stott, Pink Siifu, and more on Friday, and Flume, Black Coffee, Joji, Orbital, Bob Moses, Luciano, Busta Rhymes, A.G. Cook, DJ Harvey, Erika De Casier, Jacuzzi Boys, Overmono, and more on Saturday.

There's also James Murphy & Soulwax's bespoke disco, Despacio, all weekend long, and a "special performance" by a supergroup made up of Miami rappers Uncle Luke, Trick Daddy, and Trina. See the lineup in full below.

Tickets, including two-day GA, GA+, VIP, and "Rose Quartz" options, go on sale Friday, June 17 at 1 PM.