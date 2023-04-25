III Points 2023 lineup: Iggy Pop, Fred Again.., Caroline Polachek, SBTRKT, UMO, more
Miami festival III Points celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, happening October 20 & 21 at Mana Wynwood. They've announced the initial lineup which includes headliners Iggy Pop and Fred Again.., along with Caroline Polachek, SBTRK, Jamie Jones, Keinemusik, Lane, The Blaze, Tokischa, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and VTSS.
Also: Richie Hawtin will curate the S3QUENC3 Stage, and The Martinez Brothers will curate the ISOTROPIC Stage.
Two-day tickets for III Points 2023 go on sale Wednesday, April 26 at 12 PM Eastern. Stay tuned for the full lineup.
III POINTS 2023 INITIAL LINEUP
Caroline Polachek
Fred Again..
Iggy Pop
Jamie Jones
Keinemusik
Lane 8
Richie Hawtin Curates S3QUENC3
SBTRKT
The Blaze
The Martinez Brothers Presents Isotropic
Tokischa
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
VTSS