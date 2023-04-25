Ilana Glazer announces summer stand-up tour

Ilana Glazer will be on an East Coast stand-up tour this summer with dates kicking off June 8 in Richmond, and including stops in Albany, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, the Boston area, the NYC area, Providence, Cape Cod, and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC-area shows are: Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on August 17 and Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on August 18. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting Wednesday, April 26 at 10 AM local. All dates are listed below.

ILANA GLAZER - 2023 TOUR DATES

JUN 8, 2023 - Dominion Energy Center - Richmond, VA

JUN 15, 2023 - The Egg - Albany, NY

JUN 23, 2023 - State Theatre - Portland, ME

JUN 29, 2023 - Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center - Westhampton Beach, NY

JUL 13, 2023 - Byham Theater - Pittsburgh, PA

JUL 14, 2023 - UB Center for the Arts - Buffalo, NY

JUL 20, 2023 - Blumenthal Performing Arts Center - Charlotte, NC

JUL 21, 2023 - Charleston Gaillard Center - Charleston, SC

AUG 3, 2023 - Academy of Music - Northampton, MA

AUG 4, 2023 - Colonial Theatre - Pittsfield, MA

AUG 5, 2023 - MASS MoCA - North Adams, MA

AUG 17, 2023 - The Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

AUG 18, 2023 - The Wellmont Theater - Montclair, NJ

AUG 24, 2023 - The VETS - Providence, RI

AUG 25, 2023 - Cape Cod Melody Tent - Cape Cod, MA