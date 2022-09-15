Ilana Glazer hosting NYC “Dance for Democracy” to benefit abortion funds

Comedian, producer, and Broad City co-creator Ilana Glazer is hosting a "Dance for Democracy" in NYC to benefit the National Network of Abortion Funds. Generator Collective, Ilana's civic engagement movement and event series, is presenting the event with Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Action Fund, and it happens on Saturday, October 8 at Knockdown Center. Tickets are on sale now.

"heyyy NYC and beyond!," Ilana writes. "we been thru a lot this year but we have a CHANCE TO MAKE SHIT BETTAAAA… on November 8, the midterm elections! fired up n ready to DANCE??! come dance w meee & TBA special guests lol at Knockdown Center on Sat 10/8! we’ll be dancin, drinking or not, and providin minimum effort civic engagement opps to create maximum progressive impact. sending YOUR TIX $$$ NATIONAL NETWORK OF ABORTION FUNDS🕺🏻💪 buy tix today & stay tuned for more! lez get zownnn"

Ilana also has a stand-up show in her ongoing tri-state "C U Next Tuesday" series coming up, on September 20 at The Vogel at Count Basie Center. Tickets are on sale now.