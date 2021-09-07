Iliza Shlesinger adds 3rd NYC show at Beacon Theatre (BrooklynVegan Presale)
Comedian Iliza Shlesinger released a new sketch series, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, on Netflix last year, and she had just begun the North American leg of her 2020 tour, "The Forever Tour," when COVID lockdown struck. She's now returned to the road, with 2021 dates running through December and resuming in February of 2022. The 2021 shows include two in NYC, on November 15 and 16 at Beacon Theatre. Limited tickets remain for those, so she's adding a third NYC show, on November 17 at the same venue. You can get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Thursday, September 9 at 10 AM. Check back here Thursday morning for the password. If you miss out on our presale, which runs through 10 PM, tickets go on general sale Friday, September 10.
See all of Iliza's upcoming dates, and watch Netflix's compilation of 18 minutes of some of her best jokes from her various specials, below.
ILIZA SHLESINGER: 2021-2022 TOUR
Sep 10 Northrop, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sep 11 Riverside Theater, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Sep 12 Orpheum Theater, Madison, Wisconsin
Sep 17 Bass Concert Hall, Austin, Texas
Sep 18 The Theatre at Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, Texas
Sep 24 Paramount Theatre, Seattle, Washington
Sep 25 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, Oregon
Oct 7 Teatro Maria Matos, Lisbon, Portugal
Oct 9 Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland
Oct 10 Royal Theater Carré, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 11 Stadsschouwburg, Antwerp, Belgium
Oct 12 MOMkult, Budapest, Hungary
Oct 13 MOMkult, Budapest, Hungary
Oct 16 Globe Wien - Marx Halle, Vienna, Austria
Oct 17 Folketeateret, Oslo, Norway
Oct 18 Chinateatern, Stockholm, Sweden
Oct 19 Chinateatern, Stockholm, Sweden
Oct 20 DR Koncerthuset, Copenhagen, Denmark
Oct 21 Kulttuuritalo, Helsinki, Finland
Oct 23 Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany
Oct 24 Friedrich-Ebert-Halle, Hamburg, Germany
Oct 25 E-Werk, Cologne, Germany
Oct 30 Rhypark, Basel, Switzerland
Oct 31 Spirgarten, Zurich, Switzerland
Nov 2 Eventim Apollo, London, UK
Nov 3 Eventim Apollo, London, UK
Nov 5 Chicago Theatre, Chicago, Illinois
Nov 12 DAR Constitution Hall, Washington DC
Nov 13 The Met Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Nov 15 Beacon Theatre, New York, New York
Nov 16 Beacon Theatre, New York, New York
Nov 17 Beacon Theatre, New York, New York
Nov 19 Carnegie Music Hall, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Nov 20 Taft Theatre, Cincinnati, Ohio
Dec 3 Paramount Theatre, Oakland, California
Dec 4 Silver Legacy Resort Casino, Reno, Nevada
Dec 10 Teatro Metropolitan, Mexico City, Mexico
Feb 18 Arizona Federal Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona
Feb 19 Bellco Theater, Denver, Colorado
Mar 4 Orpheum Theater, New Orleans, Louisiana
Mar 5 Fox Theatre, Atlanta, Georgia
Mar 10 North Charleston Performing Arts Center, North Charleston, South Carolina
Mar 11 Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Mar 12 Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham, North Carolina
Mar 13 Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, Asheville, North Carolina
Apr 1 Harold Miossi Hall, San Luis Obispo, California
Apr 7 Tulsa Theater, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Apr 8 Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland, Kansas City, Missouri
Apr 9 Stifel Theatre, St. Louis, Missouri
Apr 28 Chevalier Theatre, Medford, Massachusetts
Apr 29 Chevalier Theatre, Medford, Massachusetts
Apr 30 Foxwoods Resort Casino, Foxwoods, Connecticut
May 7 San Diego Civic Theatre, San Diego, California
May 15 The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel, Hanover, Maryland
Jun 10 Abravanel Hall, Salt Lake City, Utah
Jun 11 Morrison Center, Boise, Idaho
Jun 23 Fallsview Casino, Niagra Falls, Ontario
Jul 15 The Louisville Palace, Louisville, Kentucky
Jul 16 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, Tennessee
Sep 16 Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver, Canada
Sep 17 Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Edmonton, Canada
Sep 18 Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Calgary, Canada