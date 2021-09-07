Iliza Shlesinger adds 3rd NYC show at Beacon Theatre (BrooklynVegan Presale)

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger released a new sketch series, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, on Netflix last year, and she had just begun the North American leg of her 2020 tour, "The Forever Tour," when COVID lockdown struck. She's now returned to the road, with 2021 dates running through December and resuming in February of 2022. The 2021 shows include two in NYC, on November 15 and 16 at Beacon Theatre. Limited tickets remain for those, so she's adding a third NYC show, on November 17 at the same venue. You can get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Thursday, September 9 at 10 AM. Check back here Thursday morning for the password. If you miss out on our presale, which runs through 10 PM, tickets go on general sale Friday, September 10.

ILIZA SHLESINGER: 2021-2022 TOUR

Sep 10 Northrop, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep 11 Riverside Theater, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep 12 Orpheum Theater, Madison, Wisconsin

Sep 17 Bass Concert Hall, Austin, Texas

Sep 18 The Theatre at Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, Texas

Sep 24 Paramount Theatre, Seattle, Washington

Sep 25 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, Oregon

Oct 7 Teatro Maria Matos, Lisbon, Portugal

Oct 9 Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland

Oct 10 Royal Theater Carré, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Oct 11 Stadsschouwburg, Antwerp, Belgium

Oct 12 MOMkult, Budapest, Hungary

Oct 13 MOMkult, Budapest, Hungary

Oct 16 Globe Wien - Marx Halle, Vienna, Austria

Oct 17 Folketeateret, Oslo, Norway

Oct 18 Chinateatern, Stockholm, Sweden

Oct 19 Chinateatern, Stockholm, Sweden

Oct 20 DR Koncerthuset, Copenhagen, Denmark

Oct 21 Kulttuuritalo, Helsinki, Finland

Oct 23 Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

Oct 24 Friedrich-Ebert-Halle, Hamburg, Germany

Oct 25 E-Werk, Cologne, Germany

Oct 30 Rhypark, Basel, Switzerland

Oct 31 Spirgarten, Zurich, Switzerland

Nov 2 Eventim Apollo, London, UK

Nov 3 Eventim Apollo, London, UK

Nov 5 Chicago Theatre, Chicago, Illinois

Nov 12 DAR Constitution Hall, Washington DC

Nov 13 The Met Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Nov 15 Beacon Theatre, New York, New York

Nov 16 Beacon Theatre, New York, New York

Nov 17 Beacon Theatre, New York, New York

Nov 19 Carnegie Music Hall, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Nov 20 Taft Theatre, Cincinnati, Ohio

Dec 3 Paramount Theatre, Oakland, California

Dec 4 Silver Legacy Resort Casino, Reno, Nevada

Dec 10 Teatro Metropolitan, Mexico City, Mexico

Feb 18 Arizona Federal Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona

Feb 19 Bellco Theater, Denver, Colorado

Mar 4 Orpheum Theater, New Orleans, Louisiana

Mar 5 Fox Theatre, Atlanta, Georgia

Mar 10 North Charleston Performing Arts Center, North Charleston, South Carolina

Mar 11 Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Mar 12 Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham, North Carolina

Mar 13 Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, Asheville, North Carolina

Apr 1 Harold Miossi Hall, San Luis Obispo, California

Apr 7 Tulsa Theater, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Apr 8 Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland, Kansas City, Missouri

Apr 9 Stifel Theatre, St. Louis, Missouri

Apr 28 Chevalier Theatre, Medford, Massachusetts

Apr 29 Chevalier Theatre, Medford, Massachusetts

Apr 30 Foxwoods Resort Casino, Foxwoods, Connecticut

May 7 San Diego Civic Theatre, San Diego, California

May 15 The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel, Hanover, Maryland

Jun 10 Abravanel Hall, Salt Lake City, Utah

Jun 11 Morrison Center, Boise, Idaho

Jun 23 Fallsview Casino, Niagra Falls, Ontario

Jul 15 The Louisville Palace, Louisville, Kentucky

Jul 16 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, Tennessee

Sep 16 Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver, Canada

Sep 17 Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Edmonton, Canada

Sep 18 Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Calgary, Canada