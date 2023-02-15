Ill Communication (The Warriors, No Motiv, etc) prep debut LP; Vinnie Caruana guests on new song

Ill Communication formed in 2017, named after the classic Beastie Boys album and featuring members of The Warriors, No Motiv, Retaliate, Diehard Youth, and Gravemaker. Now they're set to release their first full-length LP, Doomsday Brigade, on March 17 via Safe Inside Records. It was engineered by the band's own Roger Camero, and co-produced by The Movielife/I Am the Avalanche's Vinnie Caruana (who was also in Peace'd Out with Roger) and The Warriors' Donny Phillips. Vinnie also sings on new single "Flip The Switch," which premieres in this post.

"We living in this age of quarrel where technology and social media have become a major component of our daily lives," says vocalist Andy Franchere of the new song. "We are aware tech and social media can be used to enrich our day to day and stay connected, but it can also be a crippling addiction or the platform for hate and the apparatus to tear apart relationships. So we felt it was time to put it in people's ears to 'Flip the Switch,' rearrange your priorities, and reach out to your homies. We ain’t getting any younger so chill with your pets, spend time with the humans that you love. It’s ill to get time." It's an anthemic, shoutalong hardcore song and you can check it out below.