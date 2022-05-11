Illuminati Hotties announce fall tour w/ Enumclaw, Guppy, Olivia Barton & Eliza McLamb

Illuminati Hotties have announced a fall tour, running through North America in October and November. Enumclaw open all dates, and Guppy, Olivia Barton and Eliza McLamb each join the run for select shows, as well. The tour includes stops in Phoenix, Baltimore, Brooklyn, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and more, and you can see all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 22, with Enumclaw and Olivia Barton. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 AM local, with various presales happening now.

Ahead of their headlining shows, Illuminati Hotties are also supporting Death Cab for Cutie on July dates of their tour.

Illuminati Hotties 2022 tour loading...

ILLUMINATI HOTTIES: 2022 TOUR

May. 11 - 14, 2022 The Great Escape 2022 Brighton And Hove, United Kingdom

May. 14, 2022 Clwb Ifor Bach Cardiff, United Kingdom

May. 15, 2022 Rough Trade Bristol Bristol, United Kingdom

May. 16, 2022 Moth Club London, United Kingdom

May. 18, 2022 SUPERSONIC Paris, France

May. 19, 2022 Le Botanique Bruxelles, Belgium

May. 20, 2022 V11 Hoogvliet, Netherlands

May. 21, 2022 London Calling 2022 Amsterdam, Netherlands

Jul. 7, 2022 PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY ^

Jul. 8, 2022 GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI ^

Jul. 11, 2022 Artpark Buffalo, NY ^

Jul. 12, 2022 Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards Lafayette, NY ^

Jul. 14, 2022 Riverfront Park Harrisburg, PA ^

Jul. 15, 2022 Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT ^

Jul. 16, 2022 Mid Hudson Civic Center Poughkeepsie, NY ^

Oct. 14, 2022 Valley Bar Phoenix, AZ *

Oct. 15, 2022 Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery Santa Fe, NM *

Oct. 17, 2022 recordBar Kansas City, MO *

Oct. 18, 2022 The Duck Room St. Louis, Missouri *

Oct. 21, 2022 Ottobar Baltimore, MD *

Oct. 22, 2022 Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY *

Oct. 23, 2022 The Sinclair Cambridge, MA *

Oct. 24, 2022 Race Street Live Holyoke, MA *

Oct. 26, 2022 Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, Canada *

Oct. 27, 2022 El Club Detroit, MI #

Oct. 28, 2022 Grog Shop Cleveland, OH #

Oct. 29, 2022 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL #

Oct. 30, 2022 High Noon Saloon Madison, WI #

Oct. 31, 2022 Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN #

Nov. 2, 2022 Reverb Lounge Omaha, NE #

Nov. 3, 2022 Globe Hall Denver, CO

Nov. 4, 2022 Globe Hall Denver, CO

Nov. 5, 2022 Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT

Nov. 6, 2022 The Space Las Vegas, NV #

Nov. 8, 2022 Casbah San Diego, CA @

Nov. 10, 2022 Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA @

Nov. 11, 2022 Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA @

Nov. 12, 2022 August Hall San Francisco, CA @

Nov. 13, 2022 Goldfield Trading Post Sacramento, CA @

Nov. 16, 2022 Sessions Music Hall Eugene, OR @

Nov. 17, 2022 Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR @

Nov. 18, 2022 Biltmore Cabaret Vancouver, Canada @

Nov. 19, 2022 Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA @

^ - supporting Death Cab for Cutie

* - with Enumclaw and Olivia Barton

# - with Enumclaw and Guppy

@ - with Enumclaw and Eliza McLamb