illuminati hotties & Fenne Lily announce co-headlining tour w/ Katy Kirby & Pom Pom Squad

illuminati hotties and Fenne Lily have announced a co-headlining 2022 North American tour. Dates begin in San Francisco in February and run through March, stopping in Los Angeles, Austin, Fort Worth, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, NYC, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland and more. They have killer support lined up, too, from Katy Kirby on the first leg and Pom Pom Squad on the second. See all dates below.

The Los Angeles dates are on February 12 at Highland Park Ebell Club (tickets) and February 13 at Zebulon (tickets), and the NYC date is on February 24 at Bowery Ballroom (tickets). All three of those dates are with Katy Kirby, and tickets to all dates go on sale Friday 9/24 at 10 AM local time, with a presale happening now.

illuminati hotties release their new album Let Me Do One More on October 1, while Fenne Lily's most recent album, Breach, came out last year. Pom Pom Squad and Katy Kirby both released their debut LPs earlier this year -- Pom Pom Squad's Death of a Cheerleader came out in June, and Katy Kirby's Cool Dry Place came out in February.

ILLUMINATI HOTTIES & FENNE LILY: 2022 TOUR

Feb 11, 2022 The Chapel San Francisco, CA *

Feb 12, 2022 Highland Park Ebell Club Los Angeles, CA *

Feb 13, 2022 Zebulon Los Angeles, CA *

Feb 14, 2022 191 Toole Tucson, AZ *

Feb 16, 2022 Antone's Nightclub Austin, TX *

Feb 17, 2022 Tulips Fort Worth, TX *

Feb 18, 2022 George's Majestic Lounge Fayetteville, AR *

Feb 19, 2022 Third Man Records Nashville, TN *

Feb 20, 2022 The Masquerade Atlanta, GA *

Feb 22, 2022 Black Cat Washington, DC *

Feb 24, 2022 Bowery Ballroom New York, NY *

Feb 25, 2022 The Sinclair Cambridge, MA #

Feb 26, 2022 First Unitarian Church Philadelphia, PA #

Feb 27, 2022 Spirit Hall Pittsburgh, PA #

Feb 28, 2022 A&R Music Bar Columbus, OH #

Mar 2, 2022 The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, Canada #

Mar 3, 2022 The Loving Touch Ferndale, MI #

Mar 4, 2022 Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL #

Mar 5, 2022 The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee Milwaukee, WI #

Mar 6, 2022 7th St Entry Minneapolis, MN #

Mar 10, 2022 Biltmore Cabaret Vancouver, BC #

Mar 11, 2022 Neumos Seattle, WA #

Mar 12, 2022 Mississippi Studios Portland, OR #

* - w/ Katy Kirby

# - w/ Pom Pom Squad