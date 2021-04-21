Illuminati Hotties get slimed in “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA” video, launch new label

After fighting to free themselves from their Tiny Engines contract, Illuminati Hotties self-released a new mixtape, Free I.H.: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For, last year. They've now shared a new song, out on their new label, Snack Shack Tracks, which is in partnership with Hopeless Records. "I’m incredibly stoked to be partnering with Hopeless Records on my own imprint, Snack Shack Tracks!," bandleader Sarah Tudzin says. "With everything that has brought me to where I am, I knew that the next time around I needed to seek support from folks who trusted me - who believed not only in illuminati hotties, but also in myself, and my curative vision as a creator at large. Hopeless is the perfect collaborator for IH and beyond. I am thrilled, grateful, and looking forward to an expansive future for the music that we’re all total nerds about!"

The new track, "MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA," is full of exuberent, wry energy, and kept off-kilter by constant key changes. "Somebody told me my music is too ‘CUTE’ to take seriously," Tudzin says. "So I wrote them a love letter. I hope they’re laughing their patoots off."

Tudzin gets slimed in the accompanying video, which is directed by Katie Neuhof. "The springboard for the 'MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA' video pays tribute to the iconic music video for D'Angelo's 'Untitled (How Does It Feel)' while demanding space for the subversion of male sexuality and flipping the dynamic of power throughout its three slimey minutes," she says. You can watch it below.