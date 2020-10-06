Ilsa announce new album ‘Preyer,’ share “Poor Devil”

DC sludgesters Ilsa have announced a followup to 2018's killer Corpse Fortress called Preyer and due November 20 via Relapse (pre-order). The first single is "Poor Devil," which is as heavy as a slab of bricks, but all that evil and abrasion is balanced out by some seriously melodic riffage. Sludge fans are not gonna wanna miss this one; it's great stuff. Frontman Orion says:

"Poor Devil" sprung from study of Potter's Fields and the story of Judas Iscariot, where I found parallels with [American murderer] Sean Sellers' 'betrayal' by his best friend and Judas' role as biblical scapegoat. For such a lynchpin in the The Passion Of Christ, Judas was never afforded the reverence of the other disciples, forever damned as an unredeemable traitor, while the story could never be complete without his participation. The Potter's Field where Judas hung himself became the burial grounds of the discarded and unclaimed dead, and the name stuck to this day. Apologies to D.I.'s "Richard Hung Himself" where we snuck a nod to the one of the best punk songs ever written.

Listen and check out the album art and tracklist:

Tracklist

1. Epigraph

2. Poor Devil

3. Moonflower

4. Shibboleth

5. Mother of God

6. Scavengers

7. Widdershins

8. Preyer

9. Lady Diamond

10. Behind The Veil

11. The Square Coliseum

