Imarhan announces new album ‘Aboogi’, share “Achinkad”
Tinariwen cohorts Imarhan have announced their third album, Aboogi, which will be out January 28 via City Slang. It's the band's first record since building their own studio in their hometown of Tamanrasset in Southern Algeria, and it features contributions from Sudanese singer Sulafa Elyas and Super Furry Animals’ Gruff Rhys, Tinariwen’s Abdallah Ag Alhousseyni and poet Mohamed Ag Itlale (aka Japonais). "'Aboogi' reflects the colors of Tamanrasset, what we experience in everyday life,” says bandleader Iyad Moussa Ben Abderahmane, also known as Sadam. “We give space to the wind and the natural energies, to the sun and the sand. We want to express their colors through music.”
The first single from the album is "Achinkad" which Sadam says is "a tribute to our people and to our land," adding, "The Tuaregs have been present since ancient times and they are still here, present to their land, faithful to their people, grateful to their ancestors, to their culture, and fully, heavily attached to their nature. They travel through the times and they are always here with this land part of their identity.” You can watch the song's video below.
Imarhan have European and UK tour dates in spring 2022. Those dates are listed, along with Aboogi's cover art and tracklist, below.
Aboogi tracklist:
1. Achinkad
2. Derhan
3. Temet
4. Tindjatan
5. Asof
6. Assossam
7. Taghadart
8. Laouni
9. Imaslan N’Assouf
10. Tamiditin
11. Adar Newlan
Imarhan - 2022 Tour Dates
Wed. Mar. 9, 2022 - Rennes, FR @ Théâtre L’Aire Libre
Thu. Mar. 10, 2022 - Tourcoing, FR @ Grand Mix
Sat. Mar. 12, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
Sun. Mar. 13, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Mon. Mar. 14, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)
Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange
Thu. Mar. 17, 2022 - London, UK @ The Dome
Fri. Mar. 18, 2022 - Gent, BE @ De Centrale
Sat. Mar. 19, 2022 - Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat
Sun. Mar. 20, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ AB-club
Mon. Mar. 21, 2022 - Den Haag, NL @ Paard
Wed. Mar. 23, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Alice
Thu. Mar. 24, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Badehaus
Fri. Mar. 25, 2022 - Erfurt, DE @ Franz Mehlhose
Sun. Mar. 27, 2022 - Genève, CH @ PTR L’Usine
Tue. Mar. 29, 2022 - Lyon, FR @ Ninkasi
Wed. Mar. 30, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Gaité Lyrique
Thu. Mar. 31, 2022 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106 Club
Fri. Apr. 1, 2022 - Orléans, FR @ Astrolobe
Sat. Apr. 2, 2022 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Connexion
Mon. Apr. 4, 2022 - Valencia, ES @ 16 Toneladas
Tue. Apr. 5, 2022 - Madrid, ES @ Clamores
Thu. Apr. 7, 2022 - Braga, PT @ Teatro Circo
Fri. Apr. 8, 2022 - Lisbon, PT @ Music Box
Sat. Apr. 9, 2022 - Sevilla, ES @ Sala X
Sun. Apr. 10, 2022 - Alicante, ES @ Alacant
Mon. Apr. 11, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ La Nau