Imarhan announces new album ‘Aboogi’, share “Achinkad”

Tinariwen cohorts Imarhan have announced their third album, Aboogi, which will be out January 28 via City Slang. It's the band's first record since building their own studio in their hometown of Tamanrasset in Southern Algeria, and it features contributions from Sudanese singer Sulafa Elyas and Super Furry Animals’ Gruff Rhys, Tinariwen’s Abdallah Ag Alhousseyni and poet Mohamed Ag Itlale (aka Japonais). "'Aboogi' reflects the colors of Tamanrasset, what we experience in everyday life,” says bandleader Iyad Moussa Ben Abderahmane, also known as Sadam. “We give space to the wind and the natural energies, to the sun and the sand. We want to express their colors through music.”

The first single from the album is "Achinkad" which Sadam says is "a tribute to our people and to our land," adding, "The Tuaregs have been present since ancient times and they are still here, present to their land, faithful to their people, grateful to their ancestors, to their culture, and fully, heavily attached to their nature. They travel through the times and they are always here with this land part of their identity.” You can watch the song's video below.

Imarhan have European and UK tour dates in spring 2022. Those dates are listed, along with Aboogi's cover art and tracklist, below.

Aboogi tracklist:

1. Achinkad

2. Derhan

3. Temet

4. Tindjatan

5. Asof

6. Assossam

7. Taghadart

8. Laouni

9. Imaslan N’Assouf

10. Tamiditin

11. Adar Newlan

Imarhan - 2022 Tour Dates

Wed. Mar. 9, 2022 - Rennes, FR @ Théâtre L’Aire Libre

Thu. Mar. 10, 2022 - Tourcoing, FR @ Grand Mix

Sat. Mar. 12, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

Sun. Mar. 13, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Mon. Mar. 14, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)

Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

Thu. Mar. 17, 2022 - London, UK @ The Dome

Fri. Mar. 18, 2022 - Gent, BE @ De Centrale

Sat. Mar. 19, 2022 - Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat

Sun. Mar. 20, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ AB-club

Mon. Mar. 21, 2022 - Den Haag, NL @ Paard

Wed. Mar. 23, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Alice

Thu. Mar. 24, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

Fri. Mar. 25, 2022 - Erfurt, DE @ Franz Mehlhose

Sun. Mar. 27, 2022 - Genève, CH @ PTR L’Usine

Tue. Mar. 29, 2022 - Lyon, FR @ Ninkasi

Wed. Mar. 30, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Gaité Lyrique

Thu. Mar. 31, 2022 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106 Club

Fri. Apr. 1, 2022 - Orléans, FR @ Astrolobe

Sat. Apr. 2, 2022 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Connexion

Mon. Apr. 4, 2022 - Valencia, ES @ 16 Toneladas

Tue. Apr. 5, 2022 - Madrid, ES @ Clamores

Thu. Apr. 7, 2022 - Braga, PT @ Teatro Circo

Fri. Apr. 8, 2022 - Lisbon, PT @ Music Box

Sat. Apr. 9, 2022 - Sevilla, ES @ Sala X

Sun. Apr. 10, 2022 - Alicante, ES @ Alacant

Mon. Apr. 11, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ La Nau