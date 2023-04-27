Imarhan plot US summer tour

Tuareg group Imarhan will be back in the United States this summer for a two-week tour. Dates kick off in NYC at Brooklyn Bowl on July 15, and from there head to Cleveland, Chicago, Denver, Santa Fe, Oklahoma, Fort Worth, Austin, Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, Boise and Portland. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 AM local time.

Imarhan released Aboogi last year, an album which features Tinariwen's Abdallah Ag Alhousseyni and Super Furry Animals' Gruff Rhys. Listen to that below.

--