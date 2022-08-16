Imarhan share “The Distance” ft. Gruff Rhys, announce fall North American tour

Tuareg rockers Imarhan have shared a pair of new singles, "Tadalat" and its English interpretation "The Distance." The latter features Super Furry Animals' Gruff Rhys, who says, "We recorded it for fun at the end of a session, live at the band’s Aboogi studio in the desert. Sonically, I think it channels the desolation of the desert well—with very little common language beyond music, my interpretation was based more on feeling than an attempt at direct translation. 'The distance is long—the longing is longer.'”

"Tadalat" is a b-side to Imarhan's great 2022 album Aboogi. The band say, "'Tadalat' is a simple love song. From as far as you are you will see the green, the monsoon arrives and you will dive into the waiting, here you are, here is the longing dive…" Listen to both "Tadalat" and "The Distance" below.

In addition to the singles, Imarhan have announced fall North American shows, their first since 2018. The dates follow their appearance at Desert Daze, with stops in Seattle, Portland, Santa Fe, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Amherst, Brooklyn, Austin, Los Angeles, and more. Ahead of that, they have shows in Europe and the UK in August, including London with Gruff Rhys. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is on October 21 at the Sultan Room, and also features Jonathan Toubin's NY Night Train. Tickets are on sale now.

IMARHAN: 2022 TOUR

Aug 18 London, UK – MOTH Club*

Aug 25 Amsterdam, NL– Paradiso

Aug 26 Brussels, BE – Koekelberg Plazey

Aug 28 Saint Cloud, FR – Rock en Seine 2022

Sep 30 Lake Perris, CA – Desert Daze 2022

Oct 03 Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

Oct 04 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

Oct 07 Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot

Oct 08 Taos, NM – Taos Mesa Brewing

Oct 09 Albuquerque, NM – Albuquerque Folk Festival

Oct 11 Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center

Oct 12 Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk

Oct 13 Indianapolis, IN – Square Cat Vinyl

Oct 14 Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme

Oct 15 Toronto, ON – Revival

Oct 16 Montreal, QC – Bar le Ritz

Oct 19 Portsmouth, NH – The Press Room

Oct 20 Amherst, MA – The Drake

Oct 21 Brooklyn, NY – Sultan Room

Oct 24 Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor

Oct 25 Asheville, NC – Gray Eagle

Oct 27 Austin, TX – Levitation Festival

Oct 29 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

Oct 30 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

* w/ Gruff Rhys