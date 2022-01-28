Imarhan tell us about the influences behind new album ‘Aboogi’ (stream it)

Tuareg greats Imarhan released their new album Aboogi today via City Slang. The album features a number of notable guests, including Tinariwen's Abdallah Ag Alhousseyni, and Super Furry Animals' Gruff Rhys. Here's part of this week's Notable Releases review:

The album is rooted in traditional Tamasheq music and it's not sung in English, but it's easy to see why Imarhan have connected with so many people in the English-speaking indie rock world. As I also wrote when reviewing Temet in 2018, Imarhan's music has so much in common with the British/American definition of "psychedelic rock," and Aboogi is a trippy, hypnotic, guitar-based rock record that feels fresher than even some of today's biggest psychedelic rock bands. The melodies are arresting, the aura is transportive, and the music completely defies whatever language or cultural barriers that may exist.

You can stream Aboogi below.

We asked the band to tell us about some of the influences behind the album, and they gave us a list of ten artists, some of which may be obvious and others that are not. Some are so obscure that there aren't even songs on YouTube but we've include music where it could be found. Check out the list and their commentary on each item, below.

IMARHAN - TEN INFLUENCES BEHIND 'ABOOGI'

Tinariwen’s Ibrahim Ag Alhabib

“Zin Es Gourmeden”

Ibrahim Ag Alhabib is a legend of Tuareg music. We love the way he plays the guitar, his voice and his musical presence in general.

Ali Farka Touré

“Dofana”

This song and many other songs of Ali Farka Touré. Even though we don’t understand any of the words, we’ve always felt drawn to his music. He has a special way of playing the guitar that is very close to our own Assuf style.

Tinariwen’s Mohamed Ag Itlale, aka Japonais

“Ahimana”

Mohamed Ag Itlale, who is known as Japonais, was a unique person - our own legend. We were lucky to have recorded with him before he passed away last year. He is known as a major poet here and is still loved and admired by the whole community. We miss him every day.

Alla

Alla is from Algeria and is our favorite oud player. He is famous for his unique and fabulous way of playing the oud, and his music is enchanting.

Hadani Imoujar

Hadani is a Nigerian artist, famous in our community for many years until the end of the '90s. But sadly, he had a serious accident then and couldn’t travel anymore.

Amnknak

Amnknak plays traditional Tuareg music on an imzad, a single-string vielle-type instrument, which has started to disappear unfortunately.

“Giorgio by Moroder” - Daft Punk

We love this track because of the richness of the rhythms and the styles. We feel it’s the perfect example of richness.

Tinde (aka tende or tindi) music

We listen to a lot of women artists who play a type of music called Tinde, which is the base of Tuareg music. Tinde combines the voices of women with the sounds of the tinde, a drum made from goat skin. Depending on the region, it is called a tende or tindi. A few examples

Italan

I love it because of the variety of rhythms and the beautiful voice. It is subtly finished and so beautifully arranged.

Karo

Karo has her own style as well, the way she plays her rhythms are so different and interesting.

Indaw

When I was a little boy, this song was famous. I have such strong childhood memories linked to this song.