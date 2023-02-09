Immaterial Possession announce new LP, playing SXSW & other shows (listen to “To The Fete”)

Athens, GA psych-folk group Immaterial Possession, who are led by Cooper Holmes and Madeline Polites and include Kiran Fernandes (son of Olivia Tremor Control's John Kiran Fernandes), will release their second album, Mercy of the Crane Folk, on May 5 via Fire. You can check out artwork and tracklist below.

They've just shared "To The Fete," which should appeal to fans of Syd Barrett, Broadcast, and the places in between. The video, shot and directed by the band, feels like a lost short from the silent film era. Watch that below.

Immaterial Possession will be at SXSW this year and are playing a few shows on their way there. All dates are listed below.

-immaterial possession - mercy of the crane folk loading...

Mercy Of The Crane Folk Tracklist:

1. Chain Breaker

2. Mercy Of The Crane Folk

3. To The Fete

4. Medieval Jig

5. Siren's Tunnel

6. Current In The Room

7. Ancient Mouth

8. Cypress Receiver

9. Birth Of Queen Croaker

10. Red Curtain

IMMATERIAL POSSESSION - 2023 US Live Dates

11 Mar: 529, Atlanta, GA

12 Mar: Static Age Records, Asheville, NC

15-20 Mar: SXSW, Austin, TX