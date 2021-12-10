Immolation announce new album & tour, playing NYC w/ Demolition Hammer, Mortician, more

Yonkers death metal vets Immolation have announced their 11th album, Acts of God, due February 18 via Nuclear Blast (pre-order). The first single is "Apostle," and vocalist/bassist Ross Dolan says, "For the first single, we chose the song 'Apostle' because it's a very dark song that offers the listener all the elements of the Immolation sound. It's a heavy and explosive track that ebbs and flows from start to finish, with dark and creepy soundscapes and extreme bursts of dark energy that will take the listener on a dark journey that is just a small glimpse of what the album has to offer."

Immolation are also gearing up for a massive 2022 tour, including one leg with Imperial Triumphant and Mortiferum, one with Black Anvil and Mortiferum, and finally, a homecoming show on March 19 at Irving Plaza with Bronx thrash vets Demolition Hammer, Yonkers deathgrind vets Mortician, Black Anvil, and rising death-doom locals Funeral Leech (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

01. Abandoned

02. An Act of God

03. The Age of No Light

04. Noose of Thorns

05. Shed the Light

06. Blooded

07. Overtures of the Wicked

08. Immoral Stain

09. Incineration Procession

10. Broken Prey

11. Derelict of Spirit

12. When Halos Burn

13. Let the Darkness In

14. And the Flames Wept

15. Apostle

Immolation -- 2022 Tour Dates

w/ Imperial Triumphant & Mortiferum

2/18 Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

2/19 Huntington, WV – V Club

2/20 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger

2/21 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

2/22 Orlando, FL – The Haven

2/24 Houston, TX – The Studio at Warehouse Live

2/25 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

2/26 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

2/28 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

3/1 Los Angeles, CA – 172

3/2 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

3/4 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

3/5 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

3/6 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw

3/8 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

3/9 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

3/11 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

3/12 Chicago, IL – Reggie's

3/13 Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

w/ Black Anvil & Mortiferum

3/15 Detroit, MI – El Club

3/16 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

3/17 Montréal, QC – Petite Campus

3/18 Worcester, MA – Palladium Upstairs

w/ Demolition Hammer, Mortician, Black Anvil & Funeral Leech

3/19 New York, NY – Irving Plaza