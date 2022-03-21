Immolation, Demolition Hammer, Mortician, Black Anvil & Funeral Leech @ Irving Plaza (pics)
Yonkers death metal vets Immolation just wrapped up a tour in support of their 11th album Acts of God with a hometown-area show on Saturday (3/19) at Irving Plaza, and this very special bill also featured Bronx thrash vets Demolition Hammer, Yonkers deathgrind vets Mortician, NYC black metallers Black Anvil, and rising death-doom locals Funeral Leech. Tom Campagna reviewed the show for Invisible Oranges, and here's an excerpt:
Immolation took the stage to finish out the night and the tour as well. Fans, including members of the other bands and Immolation’s own family members, took in a performance that ran the gamut of albums, heavily featuring their new album Acts of God. Ross Dolan sounded absolutely massive, flanked by the karate chopping riff master Bob Vigna and Alex Bouks with Steve Shalaty behind the battery, absolutely destroying his drum kit. The classic stop-and-start action between the mid-paced riffs hit home with neck-breaking fury. The band also uncorked a few tracks from Dawn of Possession, serving as an impetus for getting the crowd of OG Yonkers fans going like it was about 30 years ago. The live performance of “Father, You're Not A Father” was of particular note: it's just a nasty track that fans of Immolation can get behind every time the band plays it. It was a night of New York legends showcasing the metallic impact that this state has had on the scene as a whole, and it was a righteous and violently good time had by all.
Read the full review here. We missed shooting Funeral Leech but more photos (by Mathieu Bredeau) of the other four bands, fan-shot videos, and setlists below...
Immolation Setlist
Abandoned
An Act of God
The Age of No Light
Majesty and Decay
Noose of Thorns
When the Jackals Come
Father, You're Not a Father
Into Everlasting Fire
Blooded
Swarm of Terror
Rise the Heretics
Broken Prey
The Distorting Light
Kingdom of Conspiracy
Let the Darkness In
Immolation
Encore:
And the Flames Wept
Apostle
Demolition Hammer Setlist (via)
Skull Fracturing Nightmare
Crippling Velocity
.44 Caliber Brain Surgery
Epidemic of Violence
Carnivorous Obsession
Infectious Hospital Waste
Human Dissection
Aborticide