Immolation, Demolition Hammer, Mortician, Black Anvil & Funeral Leech @ Irving Plaza (pics)

Yonkers death metal vets Immolation just wrapped up a tour in support of their 11th album Acts of God with a hometown-area show on Saturday (3/19) at Irving Plaza, and this very special bill also featured Bronx thrash vets Demolition Hammer, Yonkers deathgrind vets Mortician, NYC black metallers Black Anvil, and rising death-doom locals Funeral Leech. Tom Campagna reviewed the show for Invisible Oranges, and here's an excerpt:

Immolation took the stage to finish out the night and the tour as well. Fans, including members of the other bands and Immolation’s own family members, took in a performance that ran the gamut of albums, heavily featuring their new album Acts of God. Ross Dolan sounded absolutely massive, flanked by the karate chopping riff master Bob Vigna and Alex Bouks with Steve Shalaty behind the battery, absolutely destroying his drum kit. The classic stop-and-start action between the mid-paced riffs hit home with neck-breaking fury. The band also uncorked a few tracks from Dawn of Possession, serving as an impetus for getting the crowd of OG Yonkers fans going like it was about 30 years ago. The live performance of “Father, You're Not A Father” was of particular note: it's just a nasty track that fans of Immolation can get behind every time the band plays it. It was a night of New York legends showcasing the metallic impact that this state has had on the scene as a whole, and it was a righteous and violently good time had by all.

Read the full review here. We missed shooting Funeral Leech but more photos (by Mathieu Bredeau) of the other four bands, fan-shot videos, and setlists below...

Immolation Setlist

Abandoned

An Act of God

The Age of No Light

Majesty and Decay

Noose of Thorns

When the Jackals Come

Father, You're Not a Father

Into Everlasting Fire

Blooded

Swarm of Terror

Rise the Heretics

Broken Prey

The Distorting Light

Kingdom of Conspiracy

Let the Darkness In

Immolation

Encore:

And the Flames Wept

Apostle

Demolition Hammer Setlist (via)

Skull Fracturing Nightmare

Crippling Velocity

.44 Caliber Brain Surgery

Epidemic of Violence

Carnivorous Obsession

Infectious Hospital Waste

Human Dissection

Aborticide