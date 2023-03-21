Immortal announce new album ‘War Against All,’ share title track

Norwegian black metal legends Immortal--whose only remaining original or classic-era member is guitarist Demonaz Doom Occulta--have announced their first new album in five years, War Against All, due May 26 via Nuclear Blast (pre-order). Their last album was 2018's Northern Chaos Gods, which was made by Demonaz and longtime drummer Horgh, the latter of whom parted ways with the band in 2022.

The furious title track is out now, and Demonaz says:

"War Against All" was the first track I wrote for this album. It’s a fast one where the riffs are mostly inspired by my riffs from Battles in the North. The lyrics are in the true Blashyrkh battle feel and mood for an opening track too. The frosty, raw, and fast battle songs in this style mean everything to me. I will never forget the early years, or disappoint the fans with slowing down the pace. [...] Even though the studio work is necessary to get an ultimate recording, the writing process is obviously my favorite. I still write all the guitar riffs/music at home with the same old vibe, and the lyrics as well. The early days of black metal inspire me the most. Cold nights in the woods, on the mountains under the winter moon. That´s what keeps the spirit alive, and the foundation to all our music.

Check out the new song and tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. War Against All

2. Thunders Of Darkness

3. Wargod

4. No sun

5. Return To Cold

6. Norlandihr

7. Immortal

8. Blashyrkh My Throne