Imperial Triumphant announce new LP, share song ft. Voivod’s Snake

NYC experimental metal band Imperial Triumphant have announced a new album, Spirit of Ecstasy, due July 22 via Century Media (pre-order). The album features Voivod frontman Snake on lead single "Maximalist Scream," and other guests include sax man Kenny G, Testament's Alex Skolnick, Mr. Bungle's Trey Spruance, Krallice's Colin Marston, and more. Lead single "Maximalist Scream" is seven minutes of totally-out-there music that's as evil as black metal and as sprawling as free jazz, and you can watch the video for that below.

Imperial Triumphant also have several upcoming tour dates, including the NYC stop of Carcass and Creeping Death's tour on Wednesday (5/25) at Elsewhere Hall. Tickets for that show are still available. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Chump Change

2. Metrovertigo

3. Tower of Glory, City of Shame

4. Merkurius Gilded

5. Death on a Highway

6. In The Pleasure of Their Company

7. Bezumnaya

8. Maximalist Scream

Imperial Triumphant -- 2022 Tour Dates

May 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere w/ Carcass, Creeping Death

May 30 – Helsinki, Finland – On The Rocks

May 31 – Tallinn, Estonia – Sveta Baar

June 1 – Riga, Latvia - NOASS

June 2 – Vilnius, Lithuania – XI20

June 4 – Gdansk, Poland – Mystic Festival

June 6 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Kulturak klub*

June 7 – Budapest, Hungary – Robot*

June 8 – Cluj Napoca, Romania – Form Space*

June 9 – Bucharest, Romania – Quantic*

June 10 – Sofia, Bulgaria – Live & Loud*

June 11 – Skopje, North Macedonia – KC*

June 12 – Belgrade, Serbia – KC Grad*

June 14 – Zagreb, Croatia – Klub Mocvara*

June 15 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Klub Gromka*

June 16 – Vienna, Austria – Viper Room Vienna*

July 9 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

July 30 – Youngstown, OH – In the Darkness Fest

August 10 - Jaroměř, Czechia – Brutal Assault

August 12 – Oxfordshire, England – SUPERNORMAL FEST

August 13 – Manchester, England – The White Hotel

August 14 – Glasgow, Scotland – Stereo

August 15 – Belfast, England – Voodoo

August 16 – Dublin, Ireland – The Grand Social

August 18 - Somerset, England - ArcTanGent Festival

August 19 – London, England – The Dome

August 20 - Méan, Belgium - MÉTAL MÉAN

August 21 - Brittany, France - MOTOCULTER

August 23 - Madrid, Spain – Moby Dick

August 24 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Upload

August 25 – Toulon, France - L'Hélice

August 26 – Mantova, Italy – The Academy

August 27 – Winterthur, Switzerland – Gaswerk

August 28 – Strasbourg, France – La Maison Bleue

August 29 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Merleyn

August 30 – Hamburg, Germany – Hafenklang

August 31 – Aalborg, Denmark – 1000 Fryd

September 1 – Oslo, Norway – Bla

September 2 – Goteborg, Sweden – Fangelset

September 3 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Hotel Cecil

September 8 – Leipzig, Germany – Bandhaus

September 9 – Tel Aviv, Israel - Gagarin

* - w/Nero Di Marte