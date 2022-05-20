Imperial Triumphant announce new LP, share song ft. Voivod’s Snake
NYC experimental metal band Imperial Triumphant have announced a new album, Spirit of Ecstasy, due July 22 via Century Media (pre-order). The album features Voivod frontman Snake on lead single "Maximalist Scream," and other guests include sax man Kenny G, Testament's Alex Skolnick, Mr. Bungle's Trey Spruance, Krallice's Colin Marston, and more. Lead single "Maximalist Scream" is seven minutes of totally-out-there music that's as evil as black metal and as sprawling as free jazz, and you can watch the video for that below.
Imperial Triumphant also have several upcoming tour dates, including the NYC stop of Carcass and Creeping Death's tour on Wednesday (5/25) at Elsewhere Hall. Tickets for that show are still available. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
1. Chump Change
2. Metrovertigo
3. Tower of Glory, City of Shame
4. Merkurius Gilded
5. Death on a Highway
6. In The Pleasure of Their Company
7. Bezumnaya
8. Maximalist Scream
Imperial Triumphant -- 2022 Tour Dates
May 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere w/ Carcass, Creeping Death
May 30 – Helsinki, Finland – On The Rocks
May 31 – Tallinn, Estonia – Sveta Baar
June 1 – Riga, Latvia - NOASS
June 2 – Vilnius, Lithuania – XI20
June 4 – Gdansk, Poland – Mystic Festival
June 6 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Kulturak klub*
June 7 – Budapest, Hungary – Robot*
June 8 – Cluj Napoca, Romania – Form Space*
June 9 – Bucharest, Romania – Quantic*
June 10 – Sofia, Bulgaria – Live & Loud*
June 11 – Skopje, North Macedonia – KC*
June 12 – Belgrade, Serbia – KC Grad*
June 14 – Zagreb, Croatia – Klub Mocvara*
June 15 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Klub Gromka*
June 16 – Vienna, Austria – Viper Room Vienna*
July 9 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
July 30 – Youngstown, OH – In the Darkness Fest
August 10 - Jaroměř, Czechia – Brutal Assault
August 12 – Oxfordshire, England – SUPERNORMAL FEST
August 13 – Manchester, England – The White Hotel
August 14 – Glasgow, Scotland – Stereo
August 15 – Belfast, England – Voodoo
August 16 – Dublin, Ireland – The Grand Social
August 18 - Somerset, England - ArcTanGent Festival
August 19 – London, England – The Dome
August 20 - Méan, Belgium - MÉTAL MÉAN
August 21 - Brittany, France - MOTOCULTER
August 23 - Madrid, Spain – Moby Dick
August 24 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Upload
August 25 – Toulon, France - L'Hélice
August 26 – Mantova, Italy – The Academy
August 27 – Winterthur, Switzerland – Gaswerk
August 28 – Strasbourg, France – La Maison Bleue
August 29 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Merleyn
August 30 – Hamburg, Germany – Hafenklang
August 31 – Aalborg, Denmark – 1000 Fryd
September 1 – Oslo, Norway – Bla
September 2 – Goteborg, Sweden – Fangelset
September 3 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Hotel Cecil
September 8 – Leipzig, Germany – Bandhaus
September 9 – Tel Aviv, Israel - Gagarin
* - w/Nero Di Marte