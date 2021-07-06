Imperial Triumphant & Pyrrhon announce tour, playing Saint Vitus on Halloween

Imperial Triumphant's 'Alphaville' available on limited white vinyl in our store.

NYC avant-garde metallers Imperial Triumphant have announced a tour in support of their much-loved 2020 album Alphaville, and it's a great double bill with fellow NYC metal experimentalists Pyrrhon opening. The tour goes down in October, following an appearance at Philly's Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in September.

Things kick off on 10/15 in Boston, and they wrap up in Imperial Triumphant and Pyrrhon's shared hometown on Halloween (10/31) at Saint Vitus. Tickets for that show are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

We've also got limited edition white vinyl copies of Alphaville available in our store.

Imperial Triumphant -- 2021 Tour Dates

October 15 – Boston, MA – Middle East (Upstairs)

October 16 – Pittsburg, PA – Preserving Underground

October 17 – Lakewood, OH – The Foundry

October 19 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

October 20 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

October 22 – Oklahoma City, OK – Kendell’s

October 23 – Dallas, TX – Reno’s

October 24 – Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

October 25 – Houston, TX – White Oak (Upstairs)

October 26 – New Orleans, LA – Santos Bar

October 27 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

October 29 – Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

October 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Century Bar

October 31 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus