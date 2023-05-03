Impractical Jokers & Eric Andre announce ‘Shipfaced’ comedy cruise

Impractical Jokers and Eric Andre are teaming up for a comedy cruise. Sponsored by truTV, Impractical Jokers x Eric Andre Get Ship Faced sails January 22-26 from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas and back.

The cruise will feature "stand-up comedy, live music, podcasts, exclusive panels, karaoke, and of course, non-stop warm weather shenanigans from port to port." Here are some of the events, featuring Andre and The Jokers (Sal Vulcano, Brian “Q” Quinn, and James “Murr” Murray), that are planned:

Lip Sync Battle with Eric & The Jokers

Gong Show with Eric

Live Space Monkeys Podcast with Q

Beer Pong & Poker with Q

Murr & Darren Book Panel

Bellyflop Contest Judged by Sal

You can sign up for presale access now, starting May 4. Check out the Shipfaced poster below.