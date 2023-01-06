In Between Days 2023 lineup (Modest Mouse, Lord Huron, Sunny Day Real Estate, more)
Quincy, MA music festival In Between Days has announced its 2023 edition, happening on August 19 and 20 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. It's headlined by Lord Huron and Modest Mouse, and the lineup also features Sunny Day Real Estate, Metric, Trampled by Turtles, Cautious Clay, Blitzen Trapper, Allison Ponthier, Weakened Friends, Slothrust, Mint Green, and more. See it in full below. Tickets are on sale now.
Following the recent death of Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green after his diagnosis with Stage Four cancer, the festival writes, "Modest Mouse’s management has indicated to us that the band is committed to performing at In Between Days. Out of respect for the band, any other messages or statements regarding personnel or specifics will come from the band itself at a later date. In Between Days has made a donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Jeremiah Green."
IN BETWEEN DAYS 2023 LINEUP
Lord Huron
Modest Mouse
Trampled by Turtles
Metric
Sunny Day Real Estate
Cautious Clay
Yoke Lore
Blitzen Trapper
Allison Ponthier
Illiterate Light
Slothrust
Miko Marks
Weakened Friends
shallow pools
Kat Wright
Fantastic Cat
Dwight and Nicole
Paper Tigers
Dutch Tulips
Carissa Johnson
Mint Green
Gypsy Mouths
Sweet Petunia