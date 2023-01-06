In Between Days 2023 lineup (Modest Mouse, Lord Huron, Sunny Day Real Estate, more)

Quincy, MA music festival In Between Days has announced its 2023 edition, happening on August 19 and 20 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. It's headlined by Lord Huron and Modest Mouse, and the lineup also features Sunny Day Real Estate, Metric, Trampled by Turtles, Cautious Clay, Blitzen Trapper, Allison Ponthier, Weakened Friends, Slothrust, Mint Green, and more. See it in full below. Tickets are on sale now.

Following the recent death of Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green after his diagnosis with Stage Four cancer, the festival writes, "Modest Mouse’s management has indicated to us that the band is committed to performing at In Between Days. Out of respect for the band, any other messages or statements regarding personnel or specifics will come from the band itself at a later date. In Between Days has made a donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Jeremiah Green."

In Between Days 2023 loading...

IN BETWEEN DAYS 2023 LINEUP

Lord Huron

Modest Mouse

Trampled by Turtles

Metric

Sunny Day Real Estate

Cautious Clay

Yoke Lore

Blitzen Trapper

Allison Ponthier

Illiterate Light

Slothrust

Miko Marks

Weakened Friends

shallow pools

Kat Wright

Fantastic Cat

Dwight and Nicole

Paper Tigers

Dutch Tulips

Carissa Johnson

Mint Green

Gypsy Mouths

Sweet Petunia