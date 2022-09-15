In Flames announce new album ‘Foregone’ (exclusive white vinyl & new video)

Swedish melodeath vets In Flames recently re-signed with Nuclear Blast, the label they were signed to in the '90s and 2000s, and now they've announced their new album -- their fourteenth overall -- which is titled Foregone and due February 10, 2023. The album features recent singles "State of Slow Decay" and "The Great Deceiver," along with the just-released "Foregone Pt. 1," and all three songs find the band's classic sound in fine form. We've also teamed with the band on an exclusive white 2xLP vinyl variant, limited to just 300 copies. Pre-order yours now while they last. Here's a mock-up of the variant:

Speaking about the album, vocalist Anders Fridén says:

Going into the Foregone sessions, we wanted to make a record that was heavily guitar-driven, and that had a strong foundation between the bass and drums. We still approached our songwriting the same way, as we always have, as a juxtaposition between melody and aggression. That's the DNA of our music. From the lyrical end of things, there was no shortage of inspiration to draw from, especially the concept of time. Humanity as a whole was forced to slow down and take breather. In that break, many of us spent time evaluating and reprioritizing. Time is a constant, but what do we do with it and how we perceive it varies. Especially now looking at where the world seems to be headed faster than ever before. It's crazy that after everything we are still here and on our fourteenth album. I feel that we've found a great balance between the past, the present and the future with Forgone. This is a new era of In Flames!

Check out the videos for the three current singles and In Flames' upcoming list of tour dates below. Pre-order our exclusive white vinyl variant here.

Tracklist

"The Beginning of All Things That Will End"

"State of Slow Decay"

"Meet Your Maker"

"Bleeding Out"

"Foregone Pt. 1"

"Foregone Pt. 2"

"Pure Light Of Mind"

"The Great Deceiver"

"In The Dark"

"A Dialogue in b Flat Minor"

"Cynosure"

"End The Transmission"

In Flames -- 2022 Tour Dates

with Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended:

9/15 — Ft. Wayne, IN — Piere's Entertainment Center

9/16 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave

9/17 — Minneapolis, MN — Skyway Theatre

9/19 — Pontiac, MI — Crofoot Ballroom

9/20 — Green Bay, WI — Epic Event Center

9/22 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

9/23 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life*

9/25 — Birmingham, AL — Furnace Fest*

9/27 — Sauget, IL — Pop's

9/28 — Lawrence, KS — Granada Theater

9/29 — Wichita, KS — The Cotillion

9/30 — Lincoln, NE — Bourbon Theatre

*Festival Date

with Meshuggah and Torche:

10/2 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

10/4 — San Francisco, CA — Warfield Theatre

10/8 — Riverside, CA — Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/9 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

10/10 — Tempe, AZ — The Marquee

10/12 — Dallas, TX — The Factory Deep Ellum

10/13 — Houston, TX — Warehouse Live

10/15 — Orlando, FL — Hard Rock Live

10/16 — Atlanta, GA — The Tabernacle

with Born of Osiris, Darkest Hour, and Hammerhedd:

10/17 — Tampa, FL — Jannus Live

10/18 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL — Culture Room

10/20 — Richmond, VA — The National

10/21 — Warrendale, PA — Jergels

10/22 — Cleveland, OH — TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

10/23 — London, ON — London Music Hall*

10/24 — Niagara Falls, NY — The Rapids Theatre

10/26 — Hampton Beach, NH — Wally’s

10/27 — Poughkeepsie, NY — The Chance Theatre**

10/28 — Reading, PA — Reverb**

*No Hammerhedd

**No Darkest Hour