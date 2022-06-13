In Flames re-sign with Nuclear Blast, release new single, announce tour

Swedish melodeath vets In Flames have re-signed with Nuclear Blast, who they were on in the '90s and 2000s, and released new single "State of Slow Decay." "We have always done our own thing without any pressure from the outside world, BUT being back with Nuclear Blast worldwide has for sure inspired us to write a host of new material that includes the past, the present, and the future," says frontman Anders Fridén. "'State of Slow Decay' includes everything that In Flames are known for. But it's more than just a song, it's a fucking statement. I couldn't be happier to release this as a taste of what's to come."

Nuclear Blast managing director Marcus Hammer adds, "We are extremely happy to welcome In Flames back into the NBR family on a worldwide basis. Here's the message to the metal world: A new metal masterpiece is about to drop and you can guarantee there is no decay visible. Quite the contrary. In Flames and Nuclear Blast will kill it together — once again and stronger than ever!" That sure sounds like a new album is on the way -- stay tuned!

In Flames also announced a headlining North American tour with support from Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended, which also surrounds some festival appearances (Furnace Fest, Louder Than Life, Blue Ridge Festival) and includes a few dates with Meshuggah.

The tour hits NYC's Webster Hall on September 7 and NJ's Starland Ballroom on September 8. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/17) at noon with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

In Flames / Fit For An Autopsy / Orbit Culture / Vended -- 2022 Tour Dates

9/6 — Boston, MA — Big Night Live

9/7 — New York, NY — Webster Hall

9/8 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

9/9 — Alston, VA — Blue Ridge Festival**

9/10 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore

9/12 — Quebec, QC — Theatre Capitole

9/13 — Montreal, QC — Corona Theatre

9/14 — Toronto, ON — Danforth Music Hall

9/15 — Ft. Wayne, IN — Piere's Entertainment Center

9/16 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave

9/17 — Minneapolis, MN — Skyway Theatre

9/19 — Pontiac, MI — Crofoot Ballroom

9/20 — Green Bay, WI — Epic Event Center

9/22 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

9/23 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life**

9/25 — Birmingham, AL — Furnace Fest**

9/27 — Sauget, IL — Pop's

9/28 — Lawrence, KS — Granada Theater

9/29 — Wichita, KS — The Cotillion

9/30 — Lincoln, NE — Bourbon Theatre

10/2 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium*

10/4 — San Francisco, CA — Warfield Theatre*

10/8 — Riverside, CA — Riverside Municipal Auditorium*

10/9 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium*

10/10 — Tempe, AZ — The Marquee*

10/12 — Dallas, TX — The Factory Deep Ellum

10/13 — Houston, TX — Warehouse Live*

10/15 — Orlando, FL — Hard Rock Live*

10/16 — Atlanta, GA — The Tabernacle*

*With Meshuggah

**Festival Date