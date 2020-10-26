‘In the Limelight’ photo book documents ’90s NYC club scene (pics)

In the Limelight is a new coffee table photo book that looks at the vibrant '90s NYC club scene through the eyes of one photographer who was there. Photographer Steve Eichner -- who for over 20 years has worked at Women's Wear Daily -- poured through his archives, choosing both his most iconic shots as well many that have never been published before, taking us into such storied clubs as the Tunnel, Palladium, the Roxy, Club USA, Webster Hall and, of course, Limelight.

Check out a selection of photos from the book, below.

The book featues photos of many actual celebrities, many club celebrities, and many average people as well. Though at times the photo selection feels a bit random (The Olsen Twins at Planet Hollywood in 1993???), for those of us that were there, it's a bit of nostalgia and a chance to see some familiar faces and photos in a large printed format.

Here's the official synopsis:

Eichner was a fixture of 1990s New York City nightlife and served as both its official and unofficial photographer in an era before cellphones and selfies. In this book, readers go beyond the velvet ropes and into the spaces that witnessed some of the decade’s most incredible and sought-after parties. Previously unpublished, these intoxicating full-color photographs capture the over-thetop costumes, non-stop dancing, glitter, confetti, sex, drugs, and music that made 90s New York unlike any other place. Celebrities abound, from Leonardo DiCaprio, Dennis Hopper, and Tupac to Joan Rivers, Michael Musto, and Donald Trump. Eichner takes you to many of the city’s hot spots, including the Limelight, the Tunnel, Webster Hall, Club Expo, and Club USA. Texts by famous club owner Peter Gatien and BuzzFeed photo essay editor Gabriel H. Sanchez offer a historic and cultural perspective on an era when New York City was more affordable and every night saw artists, bankers, drag queens, musicians, and poets reveling together.

In the Limelight is out now via Prestel and can be ordered here but you can check out a dozen photos from the book, including shots at Tunnel, the Roxy, Palladium and Limelight, below.