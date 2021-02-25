Inara George & Michael Andrews cover “Southern Nights” for Sweet Relief benefit

The Bird & The Bee's Inara George launched the "Road Angel Project" last year, which is a series of collaborative benefit singles raising money for Sweet Relief Musician Fund's COVID-19 Fund. The fifth in the series pairs Inara with Michael Andrews -- who you may know from Greyboy Allstars or the scores for Donnie Darko or Freaks & Geeks, among others -- and together they cover Allen Toussaint's classic, "Southern Nights." It's a delicate, ethereal rendition of the song, miles away from the original.

"'Southern Nights' is one from the archives," Michael Andrews says. "Recorded sometime in 2009, I was sleep deprived from a newborn, Inara George, Robert Walter (Greyboy Allstars keyboardist), and I were exploring the genius of Allen Toussaint. Inspired by the first few bars of his original, I repurposed the words and melody and we pedaled our way though this calm, possibly Southern California night."

The track premieres in this post and you can check it out below.

Previous entries in the "Road Angel Project" include "Sex in Cars" with David Grohl.