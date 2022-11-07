Incendiary announce ‘Cost of Living’ 10th anniversary show with Inclination & Stand Still

Long Island hardcore punks Incendiary will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2013 album Cost of Living with a Brooklyn show. It happens on January 14 at Elsewhere, and it's with Louisville's Inclination and fellow LI band Stand Still. Tickets are on sale now.

Incendiary's last new release was 2017's Thousand Mile Stare, but they're saying that "2023 will be the start of a new chapter for this band" -- stay tuned. They're also the lineup of Atlantic City's Adjacent Festival on Memorial Day Weekend.

Inclination released their debut full-length, Unaltered Perspective, in October; order our exclusive vinyl pressing, on half black/half orange crush vinyl and limited to 250 copies, and read our feature on the band.

Stand Still released their sophomore EP and first for DAZE and Triple B Records, In A Moment's Notice, in July; order it on ultra clear with orange splatter vinyl, limited to 100 copies.

