Incendiary announce first album in 6 years, share “Bite the Hook”

Long Island hardcore heroes Incendiary have finally announced their first album since 2017's Thousand Mile Stare. It's called Change The Way You Think About Pain, and it arrives May 26 via Closed Casket Activities (pre-order). It was produced by past collaborator Will Putney, and here's what vocalist Brendan Garrone says about it:

We are kind of in rare territory being a hardcore band on their fourth LP. It feels like a milestone. By now, you’re either "supposed" to drastically change your sound or have it be the exact same thing as the record before. We didn’t want to do either of those things. Our focus was on refining the sound that we’ve optimally been working towards rather than any desire to make a huge pivot. The album is a mix of both the socio-politically driven content and darker, more personalized subjects. The album title is meant to conjure the concept of pain avoidance. Most of the songs have some kind of tie back to the things everyone does to avoid feeling any semblance of pain. "Pain avoidance" is a phrase me and Brian came across and kept in the back of our minds.

Guitarist Brian Audley adds that the band "also wanted it to be more aggressive and more abrasive, in terms of songs and production," and you can definitely hear that coming through in the punishing lead single "Bite the Hook." Check it out below.

Incendiary's only upcoming date at the moment is the new Atlantic City festival Adjacent Fest.

Tracklist

1. Bite The Hook

2. Jesus Bones

3. Echo of Nothing

4. Host/Parasite

5. Lie of Liberty

6. C.T.E

7. Collision

8. Rats in the Cellar

9. Santosha (Illusion of the Self)

10. Change The Way You Think About Pain