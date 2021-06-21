Incendiary announce first NYC show in 2+ years with God’s Hate and Age of Apocalypse

Long Island hardcore bruisers Incendiary are gearing up to return to the stage. They already announced that they'll open the first night of Knocked Loose's tour in Chicago on 9/2 (sold out) and Holland punk festival Jera On Air in 2022, and now they've announced their first hometown-area show since COVID: a Saint Vitus Bar and Closed Casket Activities-presented gig at Elsewhere Hall on November 5 with awesome support from God's Hate and Age of Apocalypse. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/25) at 10 AM.

Incendiary haven't released new music since 2017's Thousand Mile Stare, and when asked about a followup in a 2020 interview with Fred Pessaro on Hard Noise, the band said, "There’s nothing concrete to share at the moment, but I think all five of us would like to get something out."

God's Hate (the band featuring Colin Young of Twitching Tongues and vocalist/Ring Of Honor professional wrestler Brody King) recently released their rager of a self-titled album on Closed Casket Activities and Age of Apocalypse recently dropped a rippin' split with Pain of Truth.