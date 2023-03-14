Incendiary announce NYC album release show w/ Fleshwater, Foreign Hands & Combust

Long Island hardcore heroes Incendiary just announced Change The Way You Think About Pain, their first album in six years, earlier today, and now they've announced an NYC record release show for it. It happens at The Brooklyn Monarch on June 17, and it's a killer lineup all around, with shoegazy Vein.fm offshoot Fleshwater, Delaware metalcore band Foreign Hands, and NYHC torcher-carriers Combust. Tickets are on sale now.

Incendiary have just one other show scheduled at the moment, a set at Atlantic City's new Adjacent Fest in May.

Fleshwater released their debut LP, We're Not Here To Be Loved, in November via Closed Casket Activities, and they're touring with No Pressure, Koyo, and Illusion this spring. Foreign Hands released the great Bleed The Dream EP and two-song Lucid Noise single last year, and we included them on our list of 38 hardcore releases we're anticipating in 2023. Combust released their first full-length, the fantastic Another Life, in 2022, and they also have NYC shows coming up as part of BNB Bowl and with High Vis.